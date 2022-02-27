A child’s purse sold by Nordstrom just got recalled for having too much lead

Pretty handbags shouldn’t be potentially toxic for kids. That’s why Kelly Wynne recalled 1,050 Mama & Me MINI Children’s Handbags.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall alert: “The metal zipper slider, zipper 0-ring, d-ring, rivet and stud of the children’s handbags contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.”

This covers children’s leather handbags in taupe, coral and coral/purple with these SKU/UPC number combinations on the invoice: SKU No. MINI505 and UPC No. 850023783271; SKU No. MINI875 and UPC No. 850023783288; and SKU No. MINI500 and No. UPC 850023783288.

Kelly Wynne Mama & Me MINI handbag in coral

Kelly Wynne Mama & Me MINI Children’s Handbag in taupe

They were sold at KellyWynne.com and Nordstrom.com from July 2020 through October 2021 for about $28. Contact whichever company you got the handbag from for a refund, Kelly Wynne at recall@kellywynne.com or 512-472-5762 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time; and Nordstrom at contact@nordstrom.com or 800-804-0806.

Kelly Wynne Mama & Me MINI Children’s Handbag in coral and purple python

