Child Presence Detection System Market | Exclusive Report on the Latest Revenue and Future Scope

Pune, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Child Presence Detection (CPD) system is a safety system designed to assist the drivers or parents in detecting the presence of children in vehicles, providing an alarm or notification if any child is left behind unknowingly in the vehicle. The implementation of CPD technology is a great initiative to overcome this unwanted incident from happening. So with the growth in popularity of automation-related features, automobile manufacturers have been exploring ways to incorporate these features into their vehicles.

Such systems and associated technologies must be applied to all sectors of automobile vehicles, such as cars, buses, etc., to minimize the risk of children being left behind and unattended. Several incidents have been reported of children being left in closed, parked vehicles. This study shows the severity of the problem and indicates the need to provide an effective system, such as a Child Passenger Protection program and Safe Transport data. So an efficient technique to protect a child when it is forgotten in a car unknowingly by parents or drivers is a must to be embedded in vehicles or be commercially available in the market.

Once a vehicle is turned off and parked, keeping its window glasses closed, the temperature inside the car increases rapidly and can build up into excessive heat due to the greenhouse effect. In a car, when the heat is absorbed by interior vehicle parts such as seats, floor mats, and dashboard, it is radiated into the cabin, resulting in a rise in temperature inside the vehicle. The thermoregulatory system of a child is still in the developing phase, and this condition may result in hyperthermia or heatstroke, which could be fatal. So because of this, the worldwide community began to focus on building technologies and opportunities to develop CPD and other products with similar functions.

Technology and Opportunities

Several types of child-reminder systems are designed to help a parent avoid the tragedy of forgetting a child in the car. One system uses subtle audio reminders if a parent or driver parks a vehicle. Another type of system rings an alarm if a child is left unattended in a vehicle. There are other systems that detect when children have entered vehicles on their own, such as a detection system that detects voice, odour, motion, and temperature inside the vehicle.

Another device for providing notice that a child is in a car seat comprises a pressure sensor, an accelerometer, and a controller. The controller activates the notification system if the pressure sensor detects pressure and the accelerometer does not detect movement.

The CPD systems can be further described on the basis of sensor types:

Ultrasonic

Pressure

Radar

Passive Infrared Red (PIR) motion sensor

RFID

RF safety pad

Capacitive sensor

Microwave sensor

Temperature detector

Image detector

Sound sensor

Some of the latest inventions in the CPD technology are:

Life Detection Assistance System (LiDAS): Uses efficient, low power radio frequency (RF) technology

UniMax: Uses highly accurate Wi-Fi technology, and drivers or parents can receive real-time information through a smartphone APP

The Major players in the CPD systems include:

Robert Bosch

Volkswagen AG

Honda Motors

Delphi Automobile

Continental AG

General Motors

Hyundai Motors

Infineon Technologies AG

Denso Corporation





The CPD system market has tremendous growth potential, and the key factors driving this market could include high accuracy and easy installation at low costs.

