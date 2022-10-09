Child poverty campaigners fear '200,000 more kids will face poverty' if benefit payments don't go up in line with inflation

·2 min read

Around 200,000 more children will be pushed into poverty if benefit payments don't go up in line with inflation, new analysis suggests.

It's prompted campaigners to call on ministers to stick by the former chancellor's pledge to uprate welfare payments in real terms next April.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng have so far not ruled out taking a different course, with reports suggesting benefit payments will rise with average earnings instead, meaning households will get less support.

The analysis by the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) is based on earnings rising by around 5% and inflation running at roughly 10%.

It found the average increase in prices for 2023/24, compared to 2021/22, is 16% for all households.

But it said the inflation rate for low-income families - who must spend a higher proportion of their income on ever more expensive essentials like energy and food - is 19%.

If benefits only go up with earnings next year, they will have risen by just 9% since 2021/22, CPAG said.

CPAG's chief executive of the charity Alison Garnham said: "The UK already faces a child poverty catastrophe, and government will ruin the lives of many more children unless it takes action.

"Struggling parents need reassurance now that their children are not on the list for efficiency savings. The chancellor must honour the promise to uprate benefits in line with inflation. U-turning on children's futures cannot be an option."

A low-income parent living in temporary accommodation told CPAG: "I will have to cut back on everything, I only get £560/month and already I'm paying £250 gas and electric.

"I wake up every morning worrying about where the money is coming from to pay the next gas/electricity bill.

"I understand that children need to be taught the word no!! But I am having to tell them no all the time to even the smallest thing like a tub of ice cream to share for desert, my mental health is really suffering from the constant worry on where the next money is coming from just to survive.

"We haven't been able to afford to get them new winter coats or hats/socks/trousers/jumpers for the winter season yet. We will need to revisit nursery attendance if the bill becomes unpayable."

A spokesperson for the Department for Work and Pensions said: "The Secretary of State commences her statutory annual review of benefits and state pensions from late October using the most recent prices and earnings indices available.

"We are committed to looking after the most vulnerable which is why we've delivered at least £1,200 of support to families this winter while also saving households an average of £1,000 a year through our energy price guarantee.

"This support is on top of the annual working-age benefits bill which is over £87bn."

