‘My child was missing school because of illness – but I was accused of making things up’

Anonymous author
·7 min read
Nearly two million of England’s nine million pupils are failing to attend school regularly
Nearly two million of England’s nine million pupils are failing to attend school regularly

“Your mummy will go to prison if you don’t go to school.” That was the chilling warning issued to my child at nine-years-old. Not because he was bunking off out of naughtiness. He had battled with complex and undiagnosed health issues since birth, which left him in frequent pain and made school a struggle.

These nuances were lost on the authorities, whose only priority appeared to be ensuring my child was present and correct at the school gates each morning. It didn’t seem to matter that there were very good reasons why the classroom was not an easy place for him to be. I wasn’t offered support and understanding. Instead, I got the dark threat of fines and, yes, imprisonment if I failed to ensure my child received his education in school.

Our own difficulties started almost a decade ago. But this week, a new study by the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) reported that nearly two million of England’s nine million pupils are failing to attend school regularly. The pandemic was found to have prompted a “dramatic increase” in the number of pupils being home-educated after their parents had pulled them out of school. The report noted this figure was an “alarming” 34 per cent higher than before the pandemic.

As the parent of a child who has spent long periods absent from school, I would argue that what is alarming is not so much the headline figures – which in any case will be skewed by winter bugs – as the way families like ours are routinely dealt with. There’s a narrative that we’re either feckless or too soft on our “snowflake” children. In most cases, the truth is wildly different.

My child, at first, was desperate to avoid missing school. But he was extremely physically unwell – he was later diagnosed with a bowel obstruction, hypermobility and a genetic condition called Ehlers-Danlos syndrome that causes chronic pain – and attending the classroom took a huge toll, physically and mentally. At home, he was unravelling.

By Year 4, he couldn’t take it any longer. He was losing weight rapidly and ended up in and out of hospital in the West Midlands. At night, my child was shaking with pain and his joints were swelling. He was missing school as a result of illness – but I was being accused of making things up.

The experience was traumatic; my child’s mental health was shot to pieces as was mine. But like so many other families, we struggled to access the support we needed from the overrun Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

My child was extremely distressed to see us threatened with fines and prosecution. In one letter from the school, I was told I was failing in my parental duty. In fact, it was my family that was being failed by a system ill-equipped to respond appropriately to the diverse reasons behind absence from school.

‘My child stopped trusting the school system’

Our story isn’t unique. Today, in the wake of the pandemic, the pressures on families are even greater. We have a youth mental health crisis. Schools are facing unprecedented cuts to their budgets and often lack the resources to properly accommodate children with special educational needs – children who then end up staying at home. And the cost-of-living crisis is driving more families into poverty, making it harder for them to afford school uniforms, bus fares, sports kits or even a packed lunch for their children, who may then miss school rather than turn up without. Indeed, the CSJ study authors found low-income families were more likely to opt for home education.

Research from mental health charities shows children sometimes cite other issues, such as big, noisy school environments, as a reason why they stay away. We have some enormous secondary schools in our cities, where children don’t always feel seen or known or supported, which in turn may increase their exposure to bullying or assault – and then their likelihood of absence.

These are not “ghost children”, as the Government has labelled them. They are children from families that feel ignored and disbelieved. I work in the charity sector, trying to effect change for children who struggle to attend school and, in that role, I have spoken to many parents whose child’s school refuses to authorise absence for mental ill-health. Children are being told they cannot possibly be anxious, and schools are refusing to send work home for pupils suffering with ill health, as they say they should be in school, full stop. Perhaps all this is no surprise when the schools are trying to meet strict attendance targets set by the Government.

The number of families struggling to access the support they need to enable their children to continue in school is growing. For instance, Not Fine in School, an organisation set up to help such families, had 100 members five years ago. Today, it has 35,000. Many of them have children in a school that doesn’t accept or believe the child is struggling.

The damage done to children by this goes beyond educational. My child stopped trusting the school system. Meanwhile, question marks hang over the potentially damaging effects of high-stakes testing and a narrow curriculum. These, too, can be factors that drive some children away from school. We know of children as young as seven developing anxiety around their SATs performance.

What ours and lots of other families have discovered is that if you only focus on attendance and missed learning, you stop considering the child and all their needs. We ended up in a position where my child could only access education on the basis they would be returning to school. He became very anxious about schoolwork altogether, because he thought, aged nine, that as soon as he started doing work, he’d be forced to go to school. And he knew he was too ill for that.

After my child had missed a year of school, it was recommended to me that I go on a parenting course. I literally laughed out loud. As if, after all we’d been through, the barrier to school attendance was my parenting. It was ludicrous and insulting.

‘Threatening parents does not improve outcomes’

My child missed Years 4, 5 and 6. By the time he reached secondary-school age, he had a fully-funded Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) in place; but our local high school, which his friends were attending and which was legally obliged to take him, said it couldn’t meet his needs – despite us living in the catchment area and accepting the place. And so my child was off-rolled. For the next two years or so, he was angry and mistrustful. The arrival of the pandemic exacerbated matters further: as my child was classed as clinically extremely vulnerable, he ended up suffering from a further two years of disrupted schooling and lost learning.

Today, aged 16, his physical and mental health has stabilised thanks to medication, and he attends a brilliantly supportive specialist school for children with anxiety and attendance difficulties. When he is too ill to attend, teachers let him access learning online instead – something we’d spent years asking for.

When considering why so many other pupils are still missing from school, we need to consider the system itself. It is, I’m afraid, not agile enough, focusing only on bums on seats, rather than asking, “What does this family need, and how can we help support this child to remain in education?” That might be via a part-time timetable, flexible learning or a staggered transition to secondary school, or through some other means maybe.

If we’d been shown more compassion instead of mistrust, perhaps my child would have missed far less of his learning. One thing is for certain: threatening parents with fines and a criminal record does not improve outcomes – least of all for the child who is struggling to access education.

Not Fine in School offers advice and information for families of children experiencing problems with school attendance 

As told to Rosa Silverman

Latest Stories

  • Alfredsson inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, but Islanders beat Senators at home

    OTTAWA — Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s third period goal led the New York Islanders to a 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators Monday night. With just one victory in their last nine games (1-7-1), the Senatorshad been looking to build off a win against Philadelphia Saturday afternoon, but fell short. They could easily throw their hands up in frustration, but forward Claude Giroux said the team is instead focusing on the positives. “I think we did a lot of good things,” said Giroux. “We had a lot of chances,

  • Matt Murray's injury history: A timeline of moments that sidelined Maple Leafs goalie

    Finally set to make his return, Matt Murray, along with the entire Maple Leafs fanbase, is hoping this list won't have to be updated any time soon.

  • Saints' Allen noncommittal on Dalton vs Winston at QB

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen was noncommittal about his quarterback situation after a loss Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, declining to say if Andy Dalton or Jameis Winston will be the starter going forward. “I know we’re all looking for answers there, but I’m not going to go there right now,” Allen said. “We’ll evaluate where we’re at, and we’ll have a plan for the upcoming week.” Winston began the season as the starter but struggled with back and ankle injuries, p

  • Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Cha

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal. Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set. Nadal fought valiantly t

  • Suspended Irving won't return for Nets on Sunday vs Lakers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving won't play Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, the first game he is eligible to return after he was suspended by the Nets for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs. Coach Jacque Vaughn said Saturday before the Nets beat the Clippers that Irving wouldn't play, but provided no other updates. After remaining in Los Angeles to play the Lakers, the Nets continue their road trip with games in Sacramento and Portland. The Nets said when they sus

  • NFL: Bills' catch vs Vikings should have been overturned

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Vikings beat the Bills in overtime. If not for an officiating mistake, they might have won in regulation. The NFL’s senior vice president of officiating acknowledged there was a breakdown in the instant replay process after a pivotal play late in Minnesota's 33-30 win over Buffalo on Sunday. Gabe Davis’ 20-yard reception along the sideline with 24 seconds left in regulation should have been reviewed before the Bills ran another play, Walt Anderson told a pool report

  • Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David front Canada's 26-man roster for FIFA World Cup

    Canadian head coach John Herdman on Sunday announced the 26-player roster that will represent the country in its first men's FIFA World Cup since 1986. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Lille's Jonathan David are the headliners for Qatar, with Porto's Stephen Eustáquio and Club Brugge's Cyle Larin among the other key players. Herdman has dubbed his team "new Canada" as it returns to the soccer showcase in Qatar after a 36-year absence. Besides the aforementioned group, the 41st-ranked team boa

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Devils extend win streak to 10 with victory over Canadiens

    MONTREAL (AP) — Jack Hughes scored twice and the New Jersey Devils extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt, and John Marino also scored for New Jersey. Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves. Evgenii Dadonov scored his first goal of the season for the Canadiens. Jake Allen’ finished with 34 saves. BLUE JACKETS 5, FLYERS 4, OT COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime to give Columbus a vic

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Cardinals get much-needed "Vitamin W" after beating Rams

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Backup quarterback Colt McCoy's steady influence helped the Arizona Cardinals to some badly needed medicine: Vitamin W. “Vitamin W is always good,” Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton said, referring to Sunday's win over the Rams. “It makes it easier to go to work. It makes it easier to deal with the nicks, bruises and pains. We needed that. We still have a great opportunity at hand.” Now the Cardinals are trying to apply the lessons learned from the victory to when startin

  • Yukon pulls plug on Canada Winter Games bid, blames lack of federal support

    The Yukon government has pulled the plug on its bid to host the 2027 Canada Winter Games, saying that the federal government won't cough up enough funds to make it possible. Community Services Minster Richard Mostyn made the announcement in a written statement issued Monday morning. "We are extremely disappointed that we cannot proceed with this bid," Mostyn's statement reads. "Our government has a responsibility to manage taxpayers' money responsibly. At this time, it is clear that the territor

  • Kyle Lowry hates playing against Fred VanVleet

    Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry discusses watching the growth of former Raptors teammates from afar and why he dislikes playing against Fred VanVleet.

  • VanVleet, Siakam texted Scottie Barnes words of encouragement

    Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his performance against the Miami Heat and what Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet texted him during the most recent road trip.

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B

  • George scores 22 to lead Clippers to 122-106 rout of Rockets

    HOUSTON (AP) — Paul George scored 22 points in three quarters to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to 122-106 rout of the Houston Rockets on Monday night. George, who also had eight rebounds and five assists, spent the fourth quarter on the bench with the game in hand as coach Tyronn Lue didn’t play his starters in the final period on the front end of a back-to-back. Los Angeles led by 11 to start the fourth and the team’s reserves played well enough to not only hold the lead but pad it as the Rocke