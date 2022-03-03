CHILD TO BE LOCATED - APPEAL TO THE PUBLIC

QUÉBEC, March 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - At the request of the Quebec child protection services of the CIUSSS of the Capitale-Nationale, Sûreté du Québec is asking for the public's help in locating 32 year old Jacqueline Beaudoin-McClintock and her 18 month old son, James Audet, both from Stoneham.

Jacqueline Beaudoin McClintock (CNW Group/Sûreté du Québec)

Ms McClintock reportedly left the Stoneham area over the weekend with her son. The circumstances surrounding their departure from the region lead the authorities to believe that the condition of the child is or may be considered to be in jeopardy.

Information gathered by the investigators suggests that Jacqueline Beaudoin-McClintock may have left Quebec, possible heading west in Canada. We also learned that she tried to entrust her son James to an acquaintance before leaving.

Description of Jacqueline Beaudoin-McClintock, 1m54, 54 kg, brown hair, blue eyes. She could be wearing a wig and may have dyed her hair since she left.

James Audet was born on July 12th, 2020.

She is travelling in a white Chrysler 300, 2005 vehicle. The vehicle could be registered in Quebec licence plate Y61 XQX or Z09WGC.

Anyone who sees Jacqueline Beaudoin-McClintock or her son James Audet is asked to contact 911. In addition, any information that could help find the young woman or her son can be communicated, confidentially, to the Criminal Information Center from the Sûreté du Québec at 1 800 659-4264.

James Audet (CNW Group/Sûreté du Québec)

SOURCE Sûreté du Québec

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://communiques.gouv.qc.ca/gouvqc/communiques/GPQE/Mars2022/03/c0634.html