Is your child’s high school the best? This study ranked each public high school in Middle Georgia

How does your teen’s school measure up to the others in the area?

We have the answers.

A new 2023 study by Niche found the best Middle Georgia public high schools and graded them.

The study got its data from student and teacher data from the US Department of Education, as well as reviews from the public.

Niche also utilizes several different factors for analysis for each school and gives them each a grade.

Academics Grade: Based on state assessment proficiency and survey responses on academics from students and parents.

Teachers Grade: Based on teacher salary, teacher absenteeism, state test results, and survey responses on teachers from students and parents.

District Grade: Based on rigorous analysis of academic and student life data along with millions of reviews from students and parents.

Culture & Diversity Grade: Based on racial and economic diversity and survey responses on school culture and diversity from students and parents.

Parent/Student Surveys Grade: Niche survey responses scored on a 1-5 scale regarding the overall experience of students and parents from the school.

Clubs & Activities Grade: Based on expenses per student and survey responses on clubs and activities from students and parents.

Sports Grade: Based on the number of sports, participation, and survey responses on athletics and athletic facilities from students and parents.

Resources & Facilities Grade: Based on expenses per student, staffing, and survey responses on facilities from students and parents.

Here are the top 7 public high schools.

Each of these schools received a B or higher (Niche Grade) and therefore, are the best in the area, according to Niche.

Academy for Classical Education (ACE)

Where: 5665 New Forsyth Road in Macon

Niche Grade: A

Fast Facts: 70% of students are at least proficient in math and 71% in reading

Review rating: 4/5 stars on Niche

Houston County High School

Where: 920 Ga Hwy. 96 in Warner Robins

Niche Grade: A-

Fast Facts: 66% of students are at least proficient in math and 55% in reading

Review rating: 4/5 stars on Niche

Veterans High School

Where: 340 Piney Grove Road in Kathleen

Niche Grade: A-

Fast Facts: 58% of students are at least proficient in math and 61% in reading

Review rating: 4/5 stars on Niche

Mary Persons High School

Where: 310 Montpelier Ave. in Forsyth

Niche Grade: A-

Fast Facts: 49% of students are at least proficient in math and 61% in reading

Review rating: 4/5 stars on Niche

Perry High School

Where: 1307 North Ave. in Perry

Niche Grade: B+

Fast Facts: 47% of students are at least proficient in math and 45% in reading

Review rating: 4/5 stars on Niche

Warner Robins High School

Where: 401 S Davis Dr. in Warner Robins

Niche Grade: B

Fast Facts: 25% of students are at least proficient in math and 35% in reading

Review rating: 4/5 stars on Niche

Northside High School

Where: 926 Green St. in Warner Robins

Niche Grade: B

Fast Facts: 32% of students are at least proficient in math and 34% in reading

Review rating: 4/5 stars on Niche

Don’t see your teen’s school on the list? Check Niche’s full list online.