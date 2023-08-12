Child dies on asylum-seeker bus headed to Chicago

A 3-year-old died while en route to the Chicago area aboard a bus of asylum-seekers on Thursday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

"IDPH is working with local health officials, state police, and federal authorities to the fullest extent possible to get answers in this tragic situation," an IDPH spokesperson said.

Sources confirmed to ABC News the bus departed from Brownsville, Texas.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) issued a statement on Friday evening, saying, "every loss of life is a tragedy."

According to TDEM, once the child was showing signs of health concerns, the bus pulled over and 911 was called and ambulance arrived. According to the statement, the parents were speaking with paramdeics through a "bilingual security personnel."

The child was transported to a local hospital to receive additional medical attention, according to TDEM's statement, where the 3-year-old was later pronounced dead.

Prior to the bus departing from Brownsville, TDEM said "each bus passenger underwent a temperature check and was asked if they had medical conditions that may require medical assistance."

After no passengers presented medical concerns or a fever, the bus departed, and "each bus is stocked with food and water, which are distributed on board," according to the statement.

