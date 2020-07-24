Child care centre in Leamington confirms COVID-19 case

A daycare in Leamington has confirmed a 2-year-old who attended their facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

Anna Raymond, owner of the Toy Box Early Childhood Learning Centre, confirmed the case in an emailed statement Friday.

Raymond's statement said that the toddler had no symptoms while under their care and she said there are currently no other reported cases.

"We hope that the child recovers quickly with minimal impact to their health," the statement reads.

"Although any confirmed cases of COVID-19 are deeply concerning, we do not believe that this child came into contact with COVID-19 at our facility. All indications at this time support that this occurrence was a result of community spread. "

The statement said that the company has requested staff in direct contact with the COVID-19 positive child also be tested. Two of the staff that had direct and sustained contact have already tested negative for the disease.

Children that shared the same space are being required to stay home and self-isolate for 14 days.

Raymond's statement continued to say that the Toy Box is practicing "rigorous" safety protocols at their facilities including having staff wear personal protective equipment, such as face masks and shields, at all times.

Children attending the centre and their accompanying parents have their temperatures checked daily, and only staff and children are allowed inside the facility.

"The health and well-being of all staff and children in our care has always been and will remain the highest priority," Raymond said.

At the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's COVID-19 briefing Friday, medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed confirmed the region had experienced an outbreak at a childcare facility, though he did not name the company.

Ahmed said that the health unit is aware of the situation. He said they have already informed the people who were in contact and have told them to self-isolate.