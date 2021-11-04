Child in car injured in Fort Worth shooting on road Thursday afternoon, police say

A child was injured by broken glass after a car was shot at Thursday afternoon, Fort Worth police said.

The shooting occurred around 1 p.m. near South Hulen Street and Altamesa Boulevard.

Police said no one suffered from gunshot wounds, but shots were fired into a vehicle and broken glass injured a child who was inside.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation. No suspect descriptions have been released.

This report will be updated when more information becomes available.