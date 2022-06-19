Child booster seats hid nearly 27 pounds of meth near US-Mexico border, feds say

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection K-9 helped find 27 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in three child booster seats near the U.S.-Mexico border, officials reported.

Border agents seized the drugs Wednesday, June 15, while inspecting a vehicle north of the Newton Azrak Border Patrol Station near Temecula, California, the agency said in a news release.

Two adults and four children were in the vehicle, border agents said. A K-9 detected drugs and agents found meth with an estimated street value of $60,000 hidden inside the car seats.

Agents seized the vehicle and arrested the driver, a U.S. citizen. The mother and children were released.

“Drug smugglers will use any means necessary to get their poison onto our streets,” Aaron M. Heitke, chief patrol agent at the San Diego Sector, said in a statement. “Nothing is sacred to them, not even family.”

