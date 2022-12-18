Child’s body found during search of garden in Birmingham

Sophie Zeldin-O'Neill
·1 min read
<span>Photograph: Jacob King/PA</span>
Photograph: Jacob King/PA

Police have found a child’s body during searches of a garden in Birmingham.

West Midlands police said last week they were searching the garden of a home in Clarence Road, Handsworth, after receiving information about the death of a child in the area.

The search took place after a man, 40, and a woman, 41, were arrested on 9 December on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and a separate case of wilful neglect.

Both have been charged with neglect and have been remanded in custody. Post-mortem tests are due to be held.

Police said the present occupants of the property on Clarence Road were not connected to the investigation.

Earlier this week, DI Joe Davenport, of the force’s public protection unit, said: “We have acted swiftly on information and our enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened. I understand that this will come as a shock to the local community but I would ask you not to speculate on the circumstances. We would encourage anyone who has any information to get in touch.”

Inquiries are continuing.

