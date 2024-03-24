Child 'Bit and Dragged' by a Dog at Toronto Playground, Police Searching for Owner

The child suffered “serious, life-altering, but non-life threatening injuries,” according to the Toronto Police Service

Toronto Police Dog owner the Toronto Police Service are searching for

Authorities are searching for a woman whose dog attacked and injured a child at a park in Toronto.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning at Little Norway Park, according to a public safety alert issued by the Toronto Police Service.

At 10:15 a.m., police received an animal complaint call reporting an incident at the park’s playground area, where the dog was allegedly off of its leash.

According to the news release, a father and child approached the playground area and the dog “charged toward the child through an open gate.”

Toronto Police The dog and owner who were reportedly involved in the Little Norway Park incident

The dog then “bit and dragged the child to the ground” as both the woman and father tried to get the animal to release the child.

After the dog let go, the child was taken to the hospital to be treated for “serious, life-altering, but non-life threatening injuries."

The woman fled the scene with the dog.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The Toronto Police Service is requesting help finding the dog owner “as there is a concern for public safety,” and included photos of her in the Saturday evening news release.

Toronto Police The dog and owner who were reportedly involved in the Little Norway Park incident

She is described as “30-40 years old, 5'9"-5'11", with a large build” and was last spotted wearing glasses, a blue winter jacket and black pants, with her dark hair in a ponytail.

Police also issued a description of the dog, who is “black, tan and white in color,” and wore “a black hooded jacket and a chain collar” at the Toronto park on Saturday.



As of Sunday afternoon, “there is no new information to share,” a rep for the Toronto Police Service said in a statement to PEOPLE.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.