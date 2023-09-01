Child arrested after boy dies in Gravesend, Kent

A child has been arrested after a boy died following an incident in Kent.

Police said they were called to Singlewell Road in Gravesend at 5.45pm on Wednesday over "concerns for the welfare of a boy".

Ambulances were sent to the scene, while a helicopter was reportedly seen leaving a nearby park.

Police said the boy was taken to hospital but later died. His next of kin have been informed.

Both children involved are believed to be under 12.

The arrested child - a boy - was detained "to establish the circumstances of this isolated incident" but has now been released on bail, said Kent Police.

No weapons are understood to have been involved.

Officers were seen cordoning off the junction of Cross Lane West and Cross Lane East after the incident.

A woman told Kent Online she saw boys playing near garages and that police had remained at the scene overnight.

Supterintendent Nick Sparkes said: "Police are working with partners to provide support to all the families involved and are not looking to speak to anyone else in connection with this incident."