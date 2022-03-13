Child airlifted to hospital after getting burned in Haltom City backyard fire pit

A 2-year-old was taken by helicopter to Parkland Hospital after Haltom City firefighters found him or her with fire burns after falling into a backyard fire pit, according to a release from the department.

The child’s burns were reported around 4:25 p.m. Saturday, according to the release. The child was immediately treated at the scene before being flown to the hospital.

The fire department said the circumstances surrounding child’s injuries are still under investigation.