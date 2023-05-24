Child, 3, dies after drowning call in Ajax, police say

Durham police say a three-year-old child died in hospital on Tuesday evening after officers responded to a drowning call in Ajax. (@DRPS/Twitter - image credit)

A three-year-old child died in hospital on Tuesday evening after police said they responded to a drowning call in Ajax.

Durham Regional Police tweeted around 7:45 p.m. they had been called to the area of Rossland Road West and Harwood Avenue.

Police provided few details, saying they are requesting privacy on behalf of the family.

"Our thoughts are with the family and all emergency personnel," police said in a tweet.

Durham police's traffic services added: "Our members, many of whom are fathers/mothers/sons & daughters, raced to this call to try and help. A tragic loss that impacts us all."