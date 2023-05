Child, 3, dies after being hit by vehicle in Kentucky

A 3-year-old child died after being hit by a vehicle in Montgomery County Saturday.

Coroner Jimmy Adams said he was called to St. Joseph Mount Sterling at about 4 p.m. and pronounced the child dead.

He did not release the name of the child Saturday night. He said an autopsy would be conducted.

The incident happened on Camargo Road in Mount Sterling at about 3:30 p.m., WKYT reported.