Child, 11, ‘very seriously injured’ in horror crash on M25

(Highways England)

An 11-year old child has been “very seriously” injured in a Bank Holiday horror crash on the M25.

Footage posted to social media shows a Mini Cooper smashed into the central barrier of the busy motorway at the time of the collision at 3.41pm on Monday.

The driver, 45, and a 13-year-old passenger are also in hospital being treated for minor injuries.

An air ambulance landed between junctions 6 and 5, near Godstone and Caterham causing three miles of queues in both directions.

A Surrey Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a collision on the M25 that left an 11-year-old child with serious injuries.

“Officers were called to a single vehicle collision on the anticlockwise carriageway of the M25 between Junction 5 and Junction 6. South East Coast Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance also attended to provide medical treatment to the injured parties at the roadside.

“The 45-year-old driver and a 13-year-old passenger were treated for minor injuries, and an 11-year-old child has been taken to hospital with very serious injuries.”

If you have any information that can assist Surrey Police’s investigation, such as helmet cam or dashcam footage, please get in touch quoting CAD 0415 of 29 May via 101. If you do not wish to speak to police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.