Chihuahua Abandoned at Pet Adoption Center's Doors During Summer Heat: 'He's Doing Good'

The Oklahoma Humane Society is currently caring for the dog and is unsure who left the animal behind

A dog is resting up inside after being abandoned at the doors of an animal adoption center.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, staff at the Oklahoma Humane Society (OK Humane) found a Chihuahua inside of a pet carrier tied to the front door handles of the adoption center, according to KFOR.

"He's doing good," OK Humane's Roshelle Anderson told the outlet about the canine's current condition, adding that it wasn't clear how long the dog was left alone outside in the summer heat. No owner was present when the dog was found, and no contact information was left with the pet.

On July 1, OK Humane shared a photo on Facebook showing how the Chihuahua was found. In the picture, the pup can be seen inside a pet carrier, which is dangling from the adoption center's doors. The photo also shows signs surrounding the door noting the shelter's hours and holiday closure.

The weather in Oklahoma City over the holiday weekend ranged from a low of 70 degrees to a high of 93.

Anderson told KFOR that the spread of canine flu has prompted several local animal welfare facilities to close. As a result, more pets are showing up at OK Humane, but staffers are unable to take them in.

"Unfortunately, we aren't a shelter, so we can't take them in, we rely heavily on the community and fosters. So we really need more fosters to step up if they can. If you're able to take in an animal, it would really help," Anderson said.

OK Humane provided more information about the situation in their Facebook post about the adoption center's "little surprise."

"As you may know, OKC Animal Welfare is currently closed due to an outbreak of Canine Influenza. We know this is frustrating, especially to well-intentioned people wanting to drop off stray animals," OK Humane wrote.

"OK Humane is currently doing everything we possibly can to step in and fill the gaps during this time, BUT we are a foster-based organization. We don't have sheltering facilities for animals to be housed. Even the dogs at our Adoption Center are dropped off and picked up by their fosters until they are adopted," the organization added.

The Humane Society ended the post by encouraging locals to foster pets and "help us save more lives" and shared an infographic on what people should do if they run into stray animals.

