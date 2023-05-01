New Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice will wear his high school jersey number in KC

Wide receiver Rashee Rice wore jersey No. 11 at SMU, but he apparently has chosen a new number with the Chiefs.

No. 11 is currently taken by Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, so Rice seems to have made a switch to No. 4.

In a Twitter post, Rice shared photos of himself in a Chiefs No. 4 jersey and one from his days at Richland High School in Texas. In high school, Rice wore No. 4, so this was a natural pick for his new Chiefs jersey.

“WE RUNNING IT BACK! So much love 4 the Kingdom! #chiefkingdom,” Rice wrote on Twitter.

Here is the post from Rice, whose Twitter handle includes the number 11 (Doub11e_R).

WE RUNNING IT BACK! So much love 4 the Kingdom! #chiefkingdom pic.twitter.com/98iWy8iPO3 — Doub11e_R (@RiceRashee11) May 1, 2023

Rice was chosen by the Chiefs on Friday night in the second round of the NFL Draft.

If you haven’t seen the video of the moment when the Chiefs drafted Rice, it’s pretty cool. Here it is.

The No. 4 Chiefs jersey became available when quarterback Chad Henne retired from the NFL shortly after Super Bowl LVII.