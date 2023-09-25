Chiefs ‘were smelling’ shutout but settle for another big game from their defense

As the point total climbed on one side of the scoreboard and remained blank on the other, visions of a shutout began to creep into the minds of at least some of the Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive players.

“We were smelling it for a little bit,” defensive end Mike Danna said after Sunday’s 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. “We were working on it.

“That was our mindset. It goes along with the grit and attitude. We didn’t want them to score a point from the minute we got out there.”

The Bears finally broke through a little. A third-quarter chip-shot field goal welcomed Chicago to the board, and that was followed by a meaningless touchdown.

But the Chiefs’ 41-10 walkover was the latest demonstration of resolve from a unit that grows more fierce by the game.

That Bears touchdown was the first by a Chiefs opponent since the Lions posted their second offensive score in the fourth quarter of the season opener. The Chiefs kept the Jacksonville Jaguars out of the end zone last weekend, and it took Chicago more than 3 1/2 quarters to cross the goal line on Sunday.

The Chiefs’ primary focus was containing Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who does most of his damage with his legs. Fields ripped off a 17-yard run in the first quarter but didn’t have another carry of longer than 9 yards. And that attempt was logged after the Chiefs led 41-0 and game-wrecking defensive tackle Chris Jones was done for the day.

“That was part of the game plan,” Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis said. “We couldn’t let him beat us with his feet. We tried to eliminate that.”

The Chiefs eliminated about everything the Bears offered. Chicago’s 203-yard total was the fifth-fewest yards allowed by the Chiefs in the Andy Reid era that started in 2013.

Yet, when the season started, defense was uncertain side of the locker room. Jones, the All-Pro lineman, was holding out and his timetable for a return was anybody’s guess.

Turned out, Jones missed only the opener. And his impact was felt for a second straight game. He sacked Fields, giving him 2 1/2 sacks for the season.

Heading into the fall, it seemed likely that Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the rest of team’s prolific offense would be propping up the defense. After all, the Chiefs were missing not only Jones, but also fellow projected starting defensive lineman Charles Omenihu, a free-agent addition who’s sitting out a six-game suspension.

Likely, perhaps, for everyone but members of the Chiefs’ defense. Safety Justin Reid said he envisioned this level of performance.

“Everyone on the team has bought in,” he said. “We have smart players. We had a lot of youth last year, and now they’re playing big roles this season. It’s helped the chemistry.”

The Chiefs used seven of their 10 draft picks in 2022 on defense, including both first-round selections: cornerback Trent McDuffie and Karlaftis. Those two are starters along with safety Bryan Cook, a 2022 second-round pick. Linebacker Leo Chanel, a third-rounder, sees plenty of action, too.

McDuffie was in on the first of the Chiefs’ two takeaways Sunday. He forced a fumble after a short reception by Bears running back Khalil Herbert. Willie Gay recovered the ball to set up a field goal that increased the Chiefs’ lead to 24-0.

Later, the veteran Reid got his hand on a ball that fellow Chiefs safety Mike Edwards intercepted. That takeaway became a Chiefs touchdown.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spanuolo said earlier in the week that forcing more turnovers was his one unfilled ambition for the team. Sunday’s pair was a step in the right direction for a unit that’s been moving that way since the season started.