Chiefs were a hot topic among national NFL writers, broadcasters after routing Raiders

After weeks of questions about the Chiefs offense and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the narrative did a 180 on Sunday night.

Mahomes threw for 406 yards and five touchdowns as the Chiefs whipped the Raiders 41-14 in Las Vegas.

With that win, the Chiefs were a hot topic for national media. Here is a roundup of what was being said or written.

The headline in Peter King’s “Football Morning In America” column for NBC Sports is “The Day The Chiefs’ Slump Ended? Patrick Mahomes: ‘I Don’t Know If There Was Ever Doubt.’”

Here is part of what he wrote: “(Mahomes) said it was Andy Reid who put the game in perspective for him, and for the team. Reid told the team how important this game was. Win it, and the division is in your control. With Mahomes, Reid was the way he always is. Which is why they’ve got the kind of relationship any coach would want to have with his franchise quarterback.”

Jeff Chadiha of NFL.com wrote about the weekend’s games, including the Chiefs’ 41-14 win over the Raiders.

Here is part of his story: “There were two important takeaways in this contest. The first, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes noted, was that ‘the whole team kind of got that swag back’ after weeks of largely joyless football. The other was that the Chiefs’ offense finally played up to its expectations again after accounting for all of 36 points in Kansas City’s previous three games. Mahomes went off in a big way, throwing for 406 yards and five touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard said on “First Things First” that the Chiefs are back in the hunt to get back to the Super Bowl.

"The Chiefs are right back in the hunt. The scariest team, if this is who they are again, has to be Kansas City. ... Patrick Mahomes was the perfect combination of the smarter, more patient QB and the gunslinger that we've all come to know and love." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/lp2mQTp4Ls — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 15, 2021

In his weekly column, ESPN’s Dan Grazianno said it wasn’t an overreaction to say the Chiefs are back.

Here is part of what the wrote: “If they can commit to playing like this, and if the much-maligned defense can continue the success it has quietly had the past few weeks, then the Chiefs should be fine. Are they out of the woods? No way. They still have a brutal remaining schedule that features not one single game against a team that currently has a losing record. And one turnover-free game does not mean Mahomes won’t turn it over again all season. But the Chiefs on Sunday night finally looked like a team that understands what it has to do to win games.”

On ESPN’s “Get Up,” Dan Orlovsky said Mahomes was obsessed with completions, while Ryan Clark said Mahomes is fixed.

.@realrclark25 says Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are fixed.



“I said [Patrick Mahomes was broken] … You know what? Broken stuff gets fixed!” pic.twitter.com/eOml2tMWav — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 15, 2021

CBS Sports’ John Breech graded each team’s performance in Week 10 and the Chiefs received an A.

Here is a snippet of his story: “That’s more like it. Kansas City got back on track offensively, with Patrick Mahomes finding open receivers all over the field throughout the evening en route to a five-touchdown performance. Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill each had big nights, and Darrel Williams was a major factor in the passing game.”

Shannon Sharpe said the bar for greatness is set higher for Mahomes than others.

Shannon Sharpe: “The bar we set for Patrick Mahomes is so out of control that we look at 400 yards/5 TDs as just another game!” #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/2qm8G2Q5ua — CHIEFS HIGHLIGHTS (@ChiefHighlights) November 15, 2021

Don Brennan of the Toronto Sun wrote a story with the headline: “Cam Newton not the only one who’s “baaack” – Chiefs re-establishing themselves as contender.”

Here is an excerpt from the story: “Mahomes was the story of the night. How he goes, the Chiefs go. It was his third, five-touchdown game, although he has also had a pair of six-TD days, but for the first time, he once again looked capable of carrying a team on his shoulders.”