The Chiefs will be wearing a special patch during Sunday’s game against the Jaguars

The NFL’s Salute to Service initiative is held during the month of November as the league aims to honor those who have served or are currently serving in the military.

As part of the Salute to Service effort, the Chiefs plan to wear a special patch at Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs said the idea for the patch came from Cale Kirby, the Chiefs assistant equipment manager. He realized that 2022 was the 50th Anniversary of Operation Linebacker I & II, an “aerial interdiction campaign against North Vietnam,” according to the Air Force Historical Support Division.

“As the equipment manager, Kirby also knew of the connection between the operations and a former Chiefs player and Hall of Fame inductee, Derrick Thomas,” the Chiefs wrote on their website. “USAF Capt. Robert J. Thomas, father of Derrick Thomas, was killed in action during Operation Linebacker II.”

Here is a closer look at the patch.

The Chiefs will wear this special patch in Sunday’s game against the Jaguars Screengrab of Chiefs Twitter video

The Chiefs noted the “50” on the patch signifies the 50th anniversary of the Linebacker II mission as well as the opening of Arrowhead Stadium.

This video from the Chiefs tells more of the story behind the details of the special patch that players will be wearing Sunday.