Chiefs vs. Texans live updates: Predictions, TV info, Saturday Week 16

The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans meet in a potential NFL playoff preview on Saturday afternoon.

The Chiefs nearly hit DEFCON 1 on the injury report this week. Patrick Mahomes was injured in Kansas City's Week 15 game vs. the Browns, suffering an ankle sprain that seemed a bit more dire in the moment. However, in the days that followed, Mahomes was a full participant in practice, setting aside any hopes that fans would see Carson Wentz under center come Saturday afternoon.

Mahomes and Co. don't face an easy opponent in the Texans. While C.J. Stroud and the Texans offense has yet to hit the highs of the 2023 season, the defense poses a particular challenge for Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Houston enters Week 16 ranked fourth in the NFL in yards allowed and ninth in the NFL in points allowed. While the Chiefs offense hasn't exactly been reminiscent of Andy Reid-coached units of days of past, they're still rostering one Patrick Mahomes, so a shootout is always in the cards.

USA TODAY Sports will provide live updates, highlights and more from the Chiefs-Texans Saturday matchup below. All times are Eastern.

Chiefs vs. Texans start time

Start time: 1 p.m. ET (Noon CT)

The Chiefs and Texans are scheduled for kick off on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

Chiefs vs. Texans TV channel

TV channel: NBC

NBC will broadcast the Chiefs-Texans matchup in Week 16. Noah Eagle will be on play-by-play, and he will be flanked by Todd Blackledge (color commentary).

Chiefs vs. Texans predictions, picks

Here's how the USA TODAY Sports staff feels the Chiefs vs. Texans matchup will go:

Tyler Dragon: Chiefs 24, Texans 21

Jordan Mendoza: Texans 23, Chiefs 20

