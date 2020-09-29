Chiefs vs. Ravens live score, updates, highlights from NFL's 'Monday Night Football' game

After a "Sunday Night Football" game between two of the NFL's oldest quarterbacks, the latest "Monday Night Football" game will feature two of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the league: reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes vs. reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

The prime-time clash between the Chiefs (2-0) and the Ravens (2-0) could be a preview of this season's AFC championship game. Perhaps still battling the Super Bowl hangover, Kansas City hasn't looked that dominant this year as it barely got by the Chargers 23-20 in overtime last week. The Ravens, on the other hand, have looked like a team on a mission with a pair of convincing wins to start the season.

These teams also met in Week 3 last season, with the Chiefs staving off a late comeback effort by Jackson to win 33-28. This year, the Ravens are favored by more than a field goal (3.5 points) to win at home.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Chiefs vs. Ravens on "Monday Night Football." Follow below for complete results from the NFL Week 3 game.

MORE: Watch Chiefs vs. Ravens live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Chiefs vs. Ravens score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Chiefs 6 21 — — 27 Ravens 3 7 — — 10

Chiefs vs. Ravens live updates, highlights from 'Monday Night Football'

9:41 p.m. — Mahomes hits Hill over the middle and the Chiefs call timeout with 30 seconds on the clock, ball at the Baltimore 35.

9:39 p.m. — Things go from bad to worse for Baltimore: Chris Jones knocks the ball out of Jackson's hands and Kansas City recovers. Chiefs have it at their own 49, 45 seconds to go in the half.

9:36 p.m. — Mahomes is hit as he delivers a 49-yard TD bomb to Mecole Hardman. Holy smokes. Kansas City leads 27-10 with 1:48 left in the first half.

Mahomes drops back and LAUNCHES to Hardman for SIX! #ChiefsKingdom



: #KCvsBAL on ESPN

: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/QjJ5lF3Rg2 pic.twitter.com/uafqFfYYuJ





— NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2020

9:30 p.m. — Two-minute warning. Chiefs have it, second and 9 at the Baltimore 44-yard line.

9:28 p.m. — Jackson nearly gets picked off on back-to-back throws, but instead it'll be another punt for the Ravens. Chiefs get the ball back at their own 16-yard line, 4:39 remaining in the half.

9:20 p.m. — After forcing their own three-and-out, the Chiefs get back on the scoreboard as Mahomes hits Tyreek Hill over the top for a 20-yard TD pass. Kansas City leads 20-10 with 6:40 remaining in the second quarter. (Analysis: Mahomes is very good at football)

9:06 p.m. — The Ravens force a three-and-out for the first time tonight and take over at their own 27-yard line with 11:06 to go in the first half.

9:01 p.m. — DEVIN DUVERNAY TAKES THE KICKOFF TO THE HOUSE. That's a 93-yard return and the Kansas City lead is cut to 13-10 with 12:40 to go in the second quarter.

8:57 p.m. — Mahomes hits Anthony Sherman with an underhand shovel pass for a TD. That was slick. Butker hits this time and the Chiefs lead 13-3 with 12:52 remaining in the first half.

8:52 p.m. — After one quarter the Chiefs hold a 6-3 lead and have the ball, third and 9 at Baltimore's 23-yard line.

8:40 p.m. — A holding penalty and a sack on third and long forces the first punt of the evening. Kansas City takes over at its own 32-yard line with 4:12 in the first quarter, still leading 6-3.

8:31 p.m. — The Chiefs march right down the field and Patrick Mahomes rolls out for an easy rushing TD. Harrison Butker misses the PAT, Kansas City leads 6-3 with 6:43 left in the opening quarter.

Story continues