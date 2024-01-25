Chiefs vs. Ravens AFC championship game weather forecast: Rain expected all game

Unlike their first playoff game when they had to endure sub-zero temperatures against the Miami Dolphins, and had to rely on snow shovelers to clear the field before beating the Bills in Buffalo, the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs can look forward to a much cleaner forecast this weekend.

There is possible rain in the forecast as the Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game Sunday, seeking their fourth Super Bowl appearance in the past five years.

It is the first time the Ravens have hosted the conference championship after playing in Oakland (2000), Pittsburgh (2008), and New England (2011 and 2012), the previous four times they advanced this far. Baltimore's last Super Bowl appearance was in 2013 when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31.

Lamar Jackson scores a touchdown during the divisional playoff win against the Houston Texans.

What is the weather for the Chiefs-Ravens game?

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The high temperature is expected to be around 44 degrees, with a 94% chance of rain, which is expected to last the duration of the game. The winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 miles per hour, likely to have some effect on the kicking or throwing game.

During their 34-10 victory over the Houston Texans in the AFC divisional round, temperatures were below freezing, with temperatures at kickoff hovering around 27 degrees, and the wind gusting up to 30 mph.

How Chiefs fared in rain in 2023

According to the NFL Weather website, Kansas City played two regular-season games in rain this year. The first was in London against the Dolphins, when they won 21-14. The second was their Nov. 20 prime time game at home against the Eagles, during which they lost 21-17. Patrick Mahomes threw for fewer than 200 yards in both of those games, but he did toss two touchdown passes in each.

How Ravens fared in rain in 2023

Baltimore also played two regular-season games in rain in 2023, both at home, according to the NFL Weather website. The first was Sept. 24 against the Colts, a game the Ravens lost 22-19 in overtime for their first loss of the season. The second was the final game of regular season against the Steelers. The Ravens lost that game, too, 17-10, but they rested Lamar Jackson and most of their starters in preparation of the playoffs.

