Chiefs vs. Jets Sunday Night Football live updates: Odds, predictions, how to watch

The Week 4 “Sunday Night Football” game promises to be full of star power — and that’s not limited to the field.

With pop icon Taylor Swift a likely fan in the stands for the second consecutive week, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will be welcomed to New York (technically New Jersey) by the Aaron Rodgers-less New York Jets.

After losing their season opener to the Detroit Lions, the Chiefs righted themselves to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars before routing the Chicago Bears in front of Swift, who sat with Kelce’s mom, Donna, in a luxury suite.

It’s been the opposite story for the Jets. New York beat the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football,” during Week 1 despite Rodgers suffering a season-ending Achilles tendon tear. The Jets have lost their past two games with unsteady quarterback play from Zach Wilson, prompting franchise legend Joe Namath to say he’s “seen enough.”

USA TODAY Sports will bring you the latest updates, scores, highlights, wild plays, analysis and more throughout the night. Follow along.

What time is Chiefs-Jets?

The Chiefs and Jets kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will air on NBC. It is also available to stream for free on Fubo.

Chiefs at Jets: Predictions and picks

Here are the USA TODAY Sports’ staff picks for this game:

Lorenzo Reyes: Chiefs

Tyler Dragon: Chiefs

Victoria Hernandez: Chiefs

Jordan Mendoza: Chiefs

Jarrett Bell: Chiefs

Safid Deen: Chiefs

Nate Davis: Chiefs

Chris Bumbaca: Chiefs

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Chiefs

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chiefs-Jets Sunday Night Football live updates: Is Taylor Swift going?