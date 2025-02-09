Advertisement
Super Bowl 2025 live updates: Chiefs vs. Eagles start time, how to watch, location, and latest news

The Chiefs can become the first NFL team to three-peat in the Super Bowl-era with a win

yahoo sports staff

Super Bowl LIX is finally here, and two of the preseason favorites to get to the end of the line — the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs (15-2) and perennial NFC power Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) — have made it to New Orleans to meet for a chance to win the Lombardi Trophy. For Philadelphia, a win would be a second Super Bowl title in franchise history, with the other coming in a Super Bowl LII win over the then-Tom Brady-led Patriots. The Chiefs are looking to ascend to rare air with an unprecedented third-straight Super Bowl victory. Only the 1965-67 Green Bay Packers (an NFL title in 1965 to go along with winning the first two Super Bowls) have won three consecutive championships in the 105-season history of the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts led their teams to this same game two years ago. The Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in a 38-35 thriller. Harrison Butker hit a game-winning field goal with eight seconds to play to break a 35-all tie. Jalen Hurts threw for 304 yards and a score and also rushed for Super Bowl quarterback records of 70 yards and three touchdowns that night.

Time: 6:30. p.m. ET
Location: Caesars Superdome | New Orleans
TV Channel: Fox
Streaming: Fubo, Tubi

Follow along with Yahoo Sports for all the game updates, highlights, top moments and more from New Orleans as the Eagles and Chiefs face off for the Lombardi Trophy.

  • Ryan Young

    Donald Trump picks the Chiefs

    The President, in his pregame interview on Fox, is going with the Chiefs in today's game. He is set to become the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl, though he spent this morning golfing with Tiger Woods in Florida before making the trek to New Orleans.

    President Donald Trump, left, waves as he boards Air Force One with grandson Theodore, Ivanka Trump's son, at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
    President Donald Trump is going with the Chiefs in today's Super Bowl. (AP/Ben Curtis)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Patrick Mahomes' business attire: a green suit

    Clearly Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes isn't superstitious about wearing green before busing over to the Superdome for Super Bowl LIX.

    Meanwhile, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts didn't choose red in his business attire:

  • Eli Manning wins Kick of Destiny over brother Peyton

    Eli Manning has won the third annual Kick of Destiny ahead of the Super Bowl, beating his brother Peyton as the two quarterbacks did their best to kick field goals of decreasing distances as part of a competition hosted by FanDuel.

    After neither Manning brother hit a 30-yard attempt, both brothers whiffed their 25-yard attempts, with Peyton's going wide and Eli's not even getting to the uprights. Peyton doinked his 20-yard attempt, with the ball dropping out, before Eli's 20-yarder traveled slowly through the uprights.

  • Is this Travis Kelce's last ride?

    Travis Kelce has a chance to win a fourth Super Bowl with the Chiefs on Sunday. But the longtime Kansas city tight end might decide to end on a high note after Sunday's game. The NFL Network reported on Saturday that Kelce hasn't made up his mind about whether he'll play in the 2025 season.

    Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) looks on during an NFL football practice Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New Orleans, ahead of Super Bowl 59 against the Philadelphia Eagles. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

    Kelce is in his 12th season in the league and posted the lowest receiving yardage total of his career with 823 across 16 games. His 8.5 yards per catch were a career low after he had a then career-low 10.6 yards per catch in 2023.

    Read more about Kelce's uncertain future here.

  • New Orleans' Caesars Superdome is ready for the Super Bowl

  • Tickets prices for Super Bowl LIX have continued to decline through Sunday morning

    Despite the star power of the most popular sporting event in America, tickets for Super Bowl LIX have continued to slide on the secondary market, right into the morning of game day.

    Thanks in large part to sky-high New Orleans hotel prices and Kanas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles franchises that faced off only two years ago, get-in prices for the game are at the lowest since 2019. The cheapest seats in the house for Sunday's game are as low as $2,825. Meanwhile, some lower bowl seats with a face value of $6,350 had slipped below $6,000.

    It’s not uncommon for tickets to decline in price for the final hours before kickoff, but the overall decline in tickets for this Super Bowl has been notable.

    Read more about ticket prices from Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson here.

  • Inside Coverage team makes their Super Bowl LIX picks

    Super Bowl Sunday is here and and the Yahoo Sports Inside Coverage team has their picks. Who ya got Eagles or Chiefs?

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    What better way to celebrate your birthday than playing in the Super Bowl?

    Saquon Barkley and Cooper DeJean could get a nice birthday present if the Eagles can pull off a win.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Will Patrick Mahomes add another Super Bowl MVP to his collection?

