Super Bowl 2025 live updates: Chiefs vs. Eagles start time, how to watch, location, and latest news

The Chiefs can become the first NFL team to three-peat in the Super Bowl-era with a win

Super Bowl LIX is finally here, and two of the preseason favorites to get to the end of the line — the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs (15-2) and perennial NFC power Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) — have made it to New Orleans to meet for a chance to win the Lombardi Trophy. For Philadelphia, a win would be a second Super Bowl title in franchise history, with the other coming in a Super Bowl LII win over the then-Tom Brady-led Patriots. The Chiefs are looking to ascend to rare air with an unprecedented third-straight Super Bowl victory. Only the 1965-67 Green Bay Packers (an NFL title in 1965 to go along with winning the first two Super Bowls) have won three consecutive championships in the 105-season history of the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts led their teams to this same game two years ago. The Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in a 38-35 thriller. Harrison Butker hit a game-winning field goal with eight seconds to play to break a 35-all tie. Jalen Hurts threw for 304 yards and a score and also rushed for Super Bowl quarterback records of 70 yards and three touchdowns that night.

Time: 6:30. p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome | New Orleans

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Fubo, Tubi

Follow along with Yahoo Sports for all the game updates, highlights, top moments and more from New Orleans as the Eagles and Chiefs face off for the Lombardi Trophy.

