Super Bowl 2025 live updates: Chiefs vs. Eagles start time, how to watch, location, and latest news
The Chiefs can become the first NFL team to three-peat in the Super Bowl-era with a win
Super Bowl LIX is finally here, and two of the preseason favorites to get to the end of the line — the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs (15-2) and perennial NFC power Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) — have made it to New Orleans to meet for a chance to win the Lombardi Trophy. For Philadelphia, a win would be a second Super Bowl title in franchise history, with the other coming in a Super Bowl LII win over the then-Tom Brady-led Patriots. The Chiefs are looking to ascend to rare air with an unprecedented third-straight Super Bowl victory. Only the 1965-67 Green Bay Packers (an NFL title in 1965 to go along with winning the first two Super Bowls) have won three consecutive championships in the 105-season history of the NFL.
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts led their teams to this same game two years ago. The Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in a 38-35 thriller. Harrison Butker hit a game-winning field goal with eight seconds to play to break a 35-all tie. Jalen Hurts threw for 304 yards and a score and also rushed for Super Bowl quarterback records of 70 yards and three touchdowns that night.
How to watch Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl LIX
Time: 6:30. p.m. ET
Location: Caesars Superdome | New Orleans
TV Channel: Fox
Streaming: Fubo, Tubi
Follow along with Yahoo Sports for all the game updates, highlights, top moments and more from New Orleans as the Eagles and Chiefs face off for the Lombardi Trophy.
Live updates
Eli Manning wins Kick of Destiny over brother Peyton
Eli Manning has won the third annual Kick of Destiny ahead of the Super Bowl, beating his brother Peyton as the two quarterbacks did their best to kick field goals of decreasing distances as part of a competition hosted by FanDuel.
After neither Manning brother hit a 30-yard attempt, both brothers whiffed their 25-yard attempts, with Peyton's going wide and Eli's not even getting to the uprights. Peyton doinked his 20-yard attempt, with the ball dropping out, before Eli's 20-yarder traveled slowly through the uprights.
And your @FanDuel #KickOfDestiny 3 Champion is………..@EliManning! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZuSN0lGg93
— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) February 9, 2025
Is this Travis Kelce's last ride?
Travis Kelce has a chance to win a fourth Super Bowl with the Chiefs on Sunday. But the longtime Kansas city tight end might decide to end on a high note after Sunday's game. The NFL Network reported on Saturday that Kelce hasn't made up his mind about whether he'll play in the 2025 season.
Kelce is in his 12th season in the league and posted the lowest receiving yardage total of his career with 823 across 16 games. His 8.5 yards per catch were a career low after he had a then career-low 10.6 yards per catch in 2023.
Read more about Kelce's uncertain future here.
New Orleans' Caesars Superdome is ready for the Super Bowl
The Superdome is ready to crown another champ 👑 pic.twitter.com/MtuhkI2Pws
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 9, 2025
Tickets prices for Super Bowl LIX have continued to decline through Sunday morning
Despite the star power of the most popular sporting event in America, tickets for Super Bowl LIX have continued to slide on the secondary market, right into the morning of game day.
Thanks in large part to sky-high New Orleans hotel prices and Kanas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles franchises that faced off only two years ago, get-in prices for the game are at the lowest since 2019. The cheapest seats in the house for Sunday's game are as low as $2,825. Meanwhile, some lower bowl seats with a face value of $6,350 had slipped below $6,000.
If you’re a 3-4 hour drive from New Orleans and have the means to YOLO it for a Super Bowl only once — and one that is going to be historic maybe in several ways — the all-in pricing on “get-in” tickets on @Ticket_IQ is at $2800 per seat. Not cheap. But cheap for a Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/EhgQPmUZEW
— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) February 9, 2025
It’s not uncommon for tickets to decline in price for the final hours before kickoff, but the overall decline in tickets for this Super Bowl has been notable.
Read more about ticket prices from Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson here.
Inside Coverage team makes their Super Bowl LIX picks
Super Bowl Sunday is here and and the Yahoo Sports Inside Coverage team has their picks. Who ya got Eagles or Chiefs?
