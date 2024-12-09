Chiefs vs. Chargers live updates: Score, highlights, TV info for Sunday Night Football

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

The defending Super Bowl champions will take the field for the Week 14 "Sunday Night Football" matchup.

The Kansas City Chiefs (11-1) will host the Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) in a massive AFC West clash. The Chiefs have won two in a row after being handed their first loss of the season in Buffalo in Week 11. However, those wins against the lowly Panthers and Raiders were narrow escapes.

Kansas City has struggled with inefficiencies in the red zone, and Andy Reid's team has been plagued by an overall disjointed offense. Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the offense will have their hands full against the Chargers' defense, which has allowed the fewest points per game entering Week 14.

Meanwhile, the Chargers look to ride the momentum of their 17-13 road win over the Atlanta Falcons into this primetime battle. Quarterback Justin Herbert has a 2-6 record in his career against Kansas City, with his last win against this divisional foe coming in September 2021.

With a win tonight, the Chiefs can claim the AFC West crown for the ninth consecutive season. Kansas City holds a three-game lead over the Chargers in the AFC West heading into Sunday's clash, but Jim Harbaugh's squad would love to delay those festivities for at least one more week.

USA TODAY Sports will provide live updates, highlights and more from the "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the Chiefs and Chargers below. All times are Eastern.

Justin Herbert injury update: Chargers QB gets ankle taped after tackle

Herbert was tackled around the left ankle by defensive end Mike Danna and had the same ankle taped on the sideline. He missed no time and would remain in the game after the taping.

Who is Baylor Cupp?

Cupp is the third tight end on the Chiefs' tight ends depth chart behind Travis Kelce and Noah Gray. He signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent earlier this year and ended up on its practice squad after training camp.

The Texas Tech product is making his NFL debut in Week 14 after he spent two months on the Chiefs' practice-squad injured list with an undisclosed injury.

Quentin Johnston holds onto 21-yard catch despite hard hit

On a third-and-16 play from the Chargers' own 24, Johnston picked up 21 yards after catching a pass on a drag route over the middle. Linebacker Nick Bolton hit him almost immediately and was flagged for a hit on a defenseless receiver, which added 15 more yards.

Johnston's catch gave the Chargers 36 total yards and put them into Chiefs territory to continue the drive.

Harrison Butker injury update

Andy Reid provided an update about Butker during a news conference on Wednesday. He said that Butker is "potentially" on target to return in Week 15, but wouldn't commit to the veteran kicker doing so just yet.

"We'll see how he does in the next week or two," Reid said, per A to Z Sports' Charles Goldman.

Chiefs kicker Matthew Wright starts the scoring

Wright, who is the Chiefs' third kicker of the season, knocked through a 47-yard field goal to put the Chiefs ahead after an 11-play, 34-yard drive.

The Chargers will take over with 10:05 remaining in the first quarter. Chiefs 3, Chargers 0.

Will Taylor Swift be at the Chiefs game?

The music superstar - and girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce - is performing on the final show of her Eras Tour on Sunday night, so she will not be in attendance.

Chiefs vs. Chargers start time

Date: Sunday, Dec. 8

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

The Chiefs and Chargers game will wrap up Sunday's Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season with "Sunday Night Football" at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Chiefs vs. Chargers TV Channel

TV channel: NBC

NBC will carry "Sunday Night Football." Mike Tirico will be on the play-by-play call, with Cris Collinsworth adding color commentary. Melissa Stark will add reports from the sideline.

Chiefs vs. Chargers picks, predictions

Here's how the USA TODAY Sports staff feels the Week 14 "SNF" matchup between the Chiefs and Chargers will shape up:

Lorenzo Reyes: Chargers 25, Chiefs 23

Tyler Dragon: Chiefs 25, Chargers 20

Richard Morin: Chiefs 20, Chargers 13

Jordan Mendoza: Chiefs 24, Chargers 22

Chargers inactives vs. Chiefs

Los Angeles will be without standout rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey on Sunday night vs. the Chiefs.

our inactives for #LACvsKC



QB Easton Stick (emergency 3rd QB)

LB Denzel Perryman

WR Ladd McConkey

S Tony Jefferson

OL Brenden Jaimes

OL Jordan McFadden

DL Justin Eboigbe — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 8, 2024

Chiefs inactives vs. Chargers

Josh Uche is inactive vs. the Chargers on Sunday night.

Our inactives for SNF ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/eAFsSTFu8E — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 9, 2024

Chiefs vs. Chargers weather update

According to AccuWeather, it's going to be a cool night in Kansas City with a temperature of 48 degrees at kickoff and a temperature of 48 degrees at midnight. The good news, the wind will not be much of a factor with gusts topping out at 20 MPH.

Chiefs vs. Chargers live stream

Streaming: Peacock | Fubo

Stream the "Sunday Night Football" game on Peacock

Chiefs vs. Chargers odds, moneyline, over/under

The Chiefs are favorites to defeat the Chargers, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Not interested in this game? Check out expert picks and best bets for every NFL game this week.

NFL STATS CENTRAL: The latest NFL scores, schedules, odds, stats and more.

Spread : Chiefs (-4)

Moneyline : Chiefs (-200); Chargers (+165)

Over/under: 43

Where is the Chiefs vs. Chargers?

The Chargers travel to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Chiefs.

Chiefs vs. Chargers history

These AFC West opponents have met 129 times in NFL history including one playoff matchup. The Chiefs lead the matchup all-time with a 70-58-1 record.

The most recent meeting between these teams was in Week 4 in September when the Chiefs won 17-10 on on the road. Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City rallied from a 10-0 first quarter deficit to win the game.

AFC West standings

The Chiefs have a cushy lead in the AFC West and can put the division away with a win over the Chargers on "SNF." Here's how they line up in the AFC West entering the matchup:

Chiefs (11-1) Chargers (8-4) Broncos (8-5) Raiders (2-12)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chiefs vs. Chargers live updates: Score, highlights, how to watch SNF