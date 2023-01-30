Chiefs vs. Bengals score, analysis: Kansas City takes early lead with FG after losing challenge

Safid Deen and Tyler Dragon, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs take on Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have hosted an NFL-record five consecutive conference title games and are the AFC’s No. 1 seed. But the surging Bengals have won 10 games in a row dating back to the regular season, and Cincinnati’s defeated Kansas City in its three most recent meetings.

All eyes will be on Mahomes’ right ankle. The star quarterback sustained a high ankle sprain last week during the team’s divisional win over the Jacksonville Jaguars but practiced all week leading up to Sunday’s conference championship game at Arrowhead Stadium.

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP: How the Eagles win over the 49ers played out

TEMPERS FLARE: Players throw down in NFC title game scuffle, two ejected

Keep track of all the news, notes and events surrounding the AFC championship game in USA TODAY Sports’ live blog:

Chiefs lose challenge, take 3-0 lead after first drive

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the AFC championship game.
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the AFC championship game.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid may regret throwing the challenge flag on this one.

Kansas City challenged a ruling on the field of an incomplete catch and was denied.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a nice pass to receiver Kadarius Toney, who was unable to secure the football as he hit the deck following the play.

The football clearly hit the field, and the Chiefs lost a timeout after losing the challenge.

The Chiefs ended their first drive with a 43-yard field goal by Harrison Butker to take a 3-0 lead with 8:54 left in the first quarter.

Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed leaves with injury

One of Kansas City's best defenders exited due to injury on the first drive of the game in the first quarter.

Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed appeared to hit his head after trying to tackle Bengals backup running back Samaje Perine.

Sneed went to the sideline to be evaluated with a head injury.

Luckily for the Chiefs, the Bengals’ first drive ended with quarterback Joe Burrow getting sacked by Chiefs defensive lineman Frank Clark.

Eagles advance to Super Bowl

The Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game. Philadelphia outperformed San Francisco in all phases of the game.

The game quickly spiraled out of control for the 49ers when quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter. Purdy later returned to the game but couldn't throw because of his injury.

Chiefs, Bengals announce inactive players

Chiefs QB Shane Buechele, DE Joshua Kaindoh, T Darian Kinnard, TE Blake Bell, WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR Justin Watson and DE Malik Herring are inactive Sunday, the team announced.

The Bengals announced that QB Jake Browning, RB Chris Evans, CB Jalen Davis, G Alex Cappa, OT Jonah Williams, DE Jeff Gunter and DT Jay Tufele are inactive.

Patrick Mahomes received advice from Tom Brady after divisional win

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium in December.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium in December.

The Chiefs quarterback revealed to reporters this week that he spoke to Brady following Kansas City’s win over Jacksonville.

“I talked to Tom (Brady) a little bit. I have a good relationship with him now,” Mahomes said. “He gives me some advice to help me. Why would you not wanna learn from the GOAT? Anytime anybody like that wants to give me advice, I’ll take it in.”

Brady got the better of Mahomes in the 2018 AFC Championship game when he was the New England Patriots' starting quarterback, and Brady bested Mahomes in Super Bowl 55 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bengals have history on their side

On top of beating the Chiefs three straight times, the Bengals are a perfect 3-0 in AFC championship games. Cincinnati is the only organization that is unbeaten in AFC title games.

Injury reports 

Mahomes (ankle) was a full participant in practice all week and is slated to start Sunday. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (back) is listed as questionable but is expected to play, as well as wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis).

Bengals guard Alex Cappa (ankle) and left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) have both been ruled out for Sunday's game.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bengals vs. Chiefs score, live updates: Kansas City takes lead with FG

Latest Stories

  • Heidi Gardner shows her Kansas City Chiefs love not once but twice on the latest ‘SNL’

    Ahead of the AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City native brings Chiefs Kingdom to this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live.”

  • Chiefs' Kelce active for AFC title game despite back spasms

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Travis Kelce is active for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday night's AFC championship game after the All-Pro tight end experienced back spams in practice that had him questionable on the final injury report. Kelce caught a career-best 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns in the regular season, then had 14 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round of the playoffs. K

  • AFC championship game: Rematch is duel between Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes

    The AFC title game Sunday is a rematch between the Cincinnati Bengals and host Kansas City Chiefs, featuring quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes.

  • Our Readers Are Loving This $15 Affirmation Card Deck

    With the ideas below, you'll see self-care gifts that will help you unwind after a stressful day, as well as some inexpensive finds that can make ordinary days feel a little more special. Nothing says #SelfCareSunday like a good facial mask.

  • Mad at Dak? Redirect that anger at who really deserves it: 30-year loser Jerry Jones | Opinion

    The one constant through the bleak decades of inexcusable losing is the Cowboys’ owner and general manager.

  • Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Enjoyed a Little PDA On Date Night

    On Thursday, January 19, Pete Davidson was seen with his rumored new girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders at a date at Universal Studios Hollywood.

  • Patrick Mahomes has one of the richest contracts in NFL history — here's how the Chiefs QB spends his money

    Patrick Mahomes signed a $450 million deal to stay with the Kansas City Chiefs for a long time. He's spending his money well so far.

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • How the Raptors stifled Domantas Sabonis in win over Kings

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann discuss the schemes and strategy behind the Raptors limiting Kings center Domantas Sabonis to 9 points while forcing a career-high 9 turnovers. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers didn’t leave anything in the tank before their all-star break hiatus. Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Oilers headed into a nine-day break in the schedule on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. “I thought we responded really well after a tight game against Columbus (Wednesday) where we only got one point against them (3-2 overtime loss),” Oilers forward Zach Hyman said. “I thought we played well an

  • Davis scores 21 points in return as Lakers defeat Spurs

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 21 points in his return from a right foot injury, LeBron James added 20 and the Los Angeles Lakers bounced back from a rough loss to beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-104 on Wednesday night. Davis, who missed 20 games due to a stress injury suffered during the first half of a Dec. 16 game at Denver, came in with 4:22 remaining in the first quarter. He was 7 of 15 from the field and also had 12 rebounds in 26 minutes for his 19th double-double in 26 games play

  • Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

    SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie

  • Hughes scores winner in OT to lead Devils past Stars 3-2

    DALLAS (AP) — Jack Hughes scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime, lifting the New Jersey Devils to a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Friday night. Hughes’ winning goal skipped off the stick of Dallas’ Tyler Seguin and eluded Jake Oettinger as the Devils rallied from a 2-0 deficit and improved to an NHL-best 19-3-2 on the road this season. “Just shoot the puck,” said Hughes, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft who'll represent New Jersey at next week’s All-Star game in Florida.

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Scoring from midrange remains crucial for Pascal Siakam

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann explain why Pascal Siakam's scoring outside the paint is pivotal if he wants to be a consistently elite scorer. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Sharks trade forward Matt Nieto back to Avalanche

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks sent forward Matt Nieto to Colorado for a second stint with the Avalanche in a four-player trade. Nieto and former first-round defenseman Ryan Merkley are headed to Colorado in the deal completed Wednesday for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut. Nieto had eight goals and seven assists in 45 games for San Jose this season and is also a strong penalty killer. After beginning his career with the Sharks in the 2013-14 season, Nieto was clai

  • Duchene's goal, assist lead Predators to 6-4 win over Devils

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a third-period goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Cody Glass, Cole Smith, Mikael Granlund, Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which has won three straight and five of six heading into the All-Star break. Juuse Saros stopped 36 shots and Juuso Parssinen added two assists. Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Devils, who lost in regu

  • Kraken finally topple Canucks with convincing 6-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand wasn't around for the struggles the Seattle Kraken endured during their disappointing inaugural season, but he understood the significance of their 6-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Led by Bjorkstrand's first multigoal game of the season, the Kraken earned the first win in franchise history over their Pacific Northwest rivals and topped their win and points totals from last season — all before the NHL All-Star break. “Different team and

  • McVay, LA Rams hire former Jets OC Mike LaFleur

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams hired former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur on Friday to join Sean McVay's quest to fix one of the least productive offenses in the league. LaFleur spent the past two years with the Jets in his first stint as an NFL offensive coordinator, but New York struggled statistically in both years while missing the playoffs twice. He parted ways with the Jets (7-10) three days after the regular season ended. LaFleur will follow in the footsteps of