Chiefs vs. Bengals score, analysis: Kansas City takes early lead with FG after losing challenge

The Kansas City Chiefs take on Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have hosted an NFL-record five consecutive conference title games and are the AFC’s No. 1 seed. But the surging Bengals have won 10 games in a row dating back to the regular season, and Cincinnati’s defeated Kansas City in its three most recent meetings.

All eyes will be on Mahomes’ right ankle. The star quarterback sustained a high ankle sprain last week during the team’s divisional win over the Jacksonville Jaguars but practiced all week leading up to Sunday’s conference championship game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs lose challenge, take 3-0 lead after first drive

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the AFC championship game.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid may regret throwing the challenge flag on this one.

Kansas City challenged a ruling on the field of an incomplete catch and was denied.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a nice pass to receiver Kadarius Toney, who was unable to secure the football as he hit the deck following the play.

The football clearly hit the field, and the Chiefs lost a timeout after losing the challenge.

The Chiefs ended their first drive with a 43-yard field goal by Harrison Butker to take a 3-0 lead with 8:54 left in the first quarter.

Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed leaves with injury

One of Kansas City's best defenders exited due to injury on the first drive of the game in the first quarter.

Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed appeared to hit his head after trying to tackle Bengals backup running back Samaje Perine.

Sneed went to the sideline to be evaluated with a head injury.

Luckily for the Chiefs, the Bengals’ first drive ended with quarterback Joe Burrow getting sacked by Chiefs defensive lineman Frank Clark.

Eagles advance to Super Bowl

The Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game. Philadelphia outperformed San Francisco in all phases of the game.

The game quickly spiraled out of control for the 49ers when quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter. Purdy later returned to the game but couldn't throw because of his injury.

Chiefs, Bengals announce inactive players

Chiefs QB Shane Buechele, DE Joshua Kaindoh, T Darian Kinnard, TE Blake Bell, WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR Justin Watson and DE Malik Herring are inactive Sunday, the team announced.

The Bengals announced that QB Jake Browning, RB Chris Evans, CB Jalen Davis, G Alex Cappa, OT Jonah Williams, DE Jeff Gunter and DT Jay Tufele are inactive.

Patrick Mahomes received advice from Tom Brady after divisional win

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium in December.

The Chiefs quarterback revealed to reporters this week that he spoke to Brady following Kansas City’s win over Jacksonville.

“I talked to Tom (Brady) a little bit. I have a good relationship with him now,” Mahomes said. “He gives me some advice to help me. Why would you not wanna learn from the GOAT? Anytime anybody like that wants to give me advice, I’ll take it in.”

Brady got the better of Mahomes in the 2018 AFC Championship game when he was the New England Patriots' starting quarterback, and Brady bested Mahomes in Super Bowl 55 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bengals have history on their side

On top of beating the Chiefs three straight times, the Bengals are a perfect 3-0 in AFC championship games. Cincinnati is the only organization that is unbeaten in AFC title games.

Injury reports

Mahomes (ankle) was a full participant in practice all week and is slated to start Sunday. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (back) is listed as questionable but is expected to play, as well as wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis).

Bengals guard Alex Cappa (ankle) and left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) have both been ruled out for Sunday's game.

