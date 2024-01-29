Chiefs vs. 49ers: How to watch the Super Bowl in 2024

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will once again take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The NFL Conference Championship games have concluded, and the Super Bowl is set: the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. Are you ready for Game Day? Grab your Chiefs or 49ers jersey and your best Super Bowl snacks, because it's almost time for the NFL Championship Game. Super Bowl odds favor the San Francisco 49ers over the Kansas City Chiefs headed into the championship match.

This year’s Super Bowl game is headed to Sin City, and will be played at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Usher will headline this year's Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. Are you ready to watch? Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 Super Bowl.

How to watch Super Bowl LVIII:

Paramount+ Stream Super Bowl LVIII $5.99/month at Paramount+

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

Location: Allegiant Stadium

TV channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

Mobile: NFL+

What channel is the 2024 Super Bowl on?

Super Bowl LVIII will air on CBS this year, and stream live on Paramount+. There will also be another, unique way to tune into the 2024 Super Bowl: In a slime-centric alternative telecast on Nickelodeon.

Where to stream Super Bowl 58

(Photo: Paramount) Paramount+ Stream Super Bowl LVIII Paramount+ has two tiers available: a $6/month ad-supported tier and a $12 premium tier that’s ad-free and includes Showtime and live access to your local CBS channel. In addition to NFL games on CBS, Paramount+ offers a host of other live sports, hit shows and new and classic movies. Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch this week's NFL games on CBS and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days. $5.99/month at Paramount+

Can I watch the 2024 Super Bowl for free?

If you don't want to add another subscription to your list just to watch the Super Bowl this year, you might want to try getting an old-school TV antenna. Just like vintage rabbit ears, a modern-day TV antenna should be able to pick up your local channels like CBS, NBC and Fox (depending on where you live).

Channel Master Flatenna Ultra-Thin Indoor TV Antenna 35 Mile Range - Dual Sided Black or White - CM-4001HDBW Watch football on local channels like CBS, NBC and Fox $29 at Amazon

What channel is CBS on near me?

Not sure how to find CBS in your area? Check out this guide to CBS's local affiliate channels.

Find local CBS

How to watch the Super Bowl on Nickelodeon:

Nickelodeon is included in many live TV streaming packages, including Fubo, Hulu's live TV tier, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV. If you don't already subscribe to one of those, here's how we recommend you get Nickelodeon:

Philo Watch Nickelodeon $0 for 7 days at Philo

How can I watch the Super Bowl on my phone or mobile device?

There are a few options for mobile viewing from your iPhone and iPad or Android devices. You can stream Super Bowl 58 from your phone with an NFL+ account (for $7 per month). Or if you have an existing cable TV subscription, download the CBS Sports mobile app, and you’ll be prompted to sign in using your cable account. Additionally, Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu all have mobile apps.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?

The 2024 Super Bowl halftime show will be performed by Usher. The pop star is in the midst of his residence show in Las Vegas, NV — just a short drive from Allegiant Stadium. On the day of the Super Bowl, Usher will also release a new album called Coming Home.

Who is performing the national anthem at the 2024 Super Bowl?

Country music star Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl 58, rapper Post Malone will provide his rendition of "America the Beautiful," and R&B artist Andra Day will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at the 2024 championship game.

How much are Super Bowl 58 tickets?

As of time of publication, tickets for Super Bowl LVIII start at $8,370 (before fees) on Ticketmaster.

Find tickets

More ways to watch the 2024 Super Bowl:

Fubo TV Watch CBS and Nickelodeon Try free at Fubo

DirecTV Entertainment Watch CBS and Nickelodeon Try free at DirecTV

Sling TV Blue Watch CBS $22.50/first month at Sling

YouTube TV Watch CBS and Nickelodeon $62.99/first 3 months at YouTube