Chiefs used quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ phone for 2023 schedule release video

Chances are, fans will want to watch the Chiefs’ 2023 schedule release video multiple times.

The Chiefs packed a bunch of Easter eggs into their video, which uses quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ phone to show when KC will play each opponent.

It begins with Mahomes going to Instagram to view Royals mascot Sluggerrr revealing the Chiefs open the season with a game against the Detroit Lions.

Former Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne, Donna Kelce’s incorrect Facebook schedule leak, a low battery (a Chargers’ reference) and Lil Wayne song are among the Easter eggs that are part of the video.

Yeah, it’s not really the NFL MVP’s phone, but this is fun.