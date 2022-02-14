  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Chiefs players give Bengals CB Eli Apple some Twitter payback after Super Bowl loss

Jack Baer
·Writer
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kansas City Chiefs
    Kansas City Chiefs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Eli Apple
    Eli Apple
    American football player
  • Tyreek Hill
    Tyreek Hill
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mecole Hardman
    Mecole Hardman
    Football player

Eli Apple was having the time of his life on Twitter two weeks ago. Now the shoe is on the other foot.

The Cincinnati Bengals cornerback was one of the heroes of the AFC championship game when he tackled Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill at the goal line at the end of the first half, a vital play in what would turn out to be a 27-24 overtime win.

Apple did not hesitate to make the Chiefs hear about it on Twitter after the game, calling Hill a "baby" while tagging him on a quote tweet of the play and offering Super Bowl tickets to Hill and his teammate Mecole Hardman.

It was an impressive amount of postgame trash talk, but there was one unfortunate fact for Apple. He still had one game left to play, and that game was against the team with Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp.

Fast forward two weeks, and Apple was no longer enjoying himself. He was in Kupp's torture chamber, allowing both of Kupp's touchdowns in coverage. First, he lost the speedy wideout on a wheel route that gave the Rams a 13-3 lead.

Then, in the fourth quarter, Apple found himself in single coverage against Kupp on second-and-goal with less than two minutes left. Kupp beat him for the touchdown, which would turn out to be the game-winner when the Rams defense forced a turnover on downs on the next drive.

Hill and Hardman, watching from home, enjoyed seeing their Twitter foe's misfortune. Hardman even tweeted a picture of his Super Bowl ring to the still ring-less Apple.

Those touchdowns formed the background for Kupp's Super Bowl MVP case. Apple finished the game with five tackles and a pass defended to his name.

If there's a lesson to be learned in all this, it's probably to wait until you win the Super Bowl before you start going for the jugular on social media. Because there may be some people waiting to hit right back.

Inglewood, CA - February 13: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches the ball for a touchdown in front of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) during the second half in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13 2022 in Inglewood, CA. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
It was at this moment Chiefs players could get Eli Apple back on Twitter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Odell Beckham Jr. Kisses Pregnant Girlfriend Lauren Wood's Baby Bump After Super Bowl Win

    The model is due with the couple's first child together any day now

  • Super Bowl: Evan McPherson dances to Dr. Dre before calmly tying Adam Vinatieri FG record

    McPherson enjoyed the halftime show before joining the greatest postseason kicker in league history in the record book.

  • Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

    It's Super Bowl time. And what's going on with Russia and Ukraine? It's the weekend's biggest news.

  • NFL betting: Chiefs, Bills open as favorites for Super Bowl LVII

    The Chiefs and Bills have better Super Bowl odds for next season than both the Rams and Bengals.

  • Eminem makes statement by taking knee during Super Bowl halftime show, NFL says it was 'aware'

    Eminem made a statement by kneeling during his Super Bowl halftime performance of "Lose Yourself," seemingly a nod of solidarity for Colin Kaepernick.

  • Column: Donald not about to let go of Super Bowl trophy

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Donald was in the Cincinnati backfield one last time, his arms closing in around Joe Burrow with everything on the line. On a Rams team loaded with stars, this was his moment in his town and Donald wasn’t about to let go. Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp had just finished giving Los Angeles the late lead with a long drive that came out of nowhere. Now it was up to Donald and the rest of the Rams defense to seal the deal. No real pressure. Just the first Super Bowl

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois won a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time

  • Martin St. Louis named Montreal Canadiens interim head coach

    Hours after relieving Dominique Ducharme of his duties, the Canadiens announced the hiring of former NHL star Martin St. Louis as interim head coach.

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • Bengals fans turn out in Cincinnati to watch Super Bowl

    CINCINNATI (AP) — In Cincinnati, thousands of excited Bengals fans turned out to watch Sunday's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams. Many in orange-and-black Bengals gear gathered to view the game outdoors even as a light snow fell — a far cry from sunny Los Angeles, where the temperature was 82 ahead of kickoff at SoFi Stadium. Hundreds braved the elements to head down to The Banks, a strip of bars along the Ohio River that's been closed to vehicle traffic Sunday to make room for a huge

  • Disgruntled Beijing gold medallist calls for changes in snowboarding officiating

    Ayumu Hirano may have won gold in the Beijing Olympics, but he still has something to say about the snowboarding officiating.

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Teammates, rivals are one and the same for Canadian bobsleigh athletes in Beijing

    In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have

  • Heat hold off Irving's charge, hand Nets 11th straight loss

    MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night. Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets rally from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit before dropping their 11th straight game. Cam Thomas’ 3-pointer with 37 seconds left cut Miami’s lead to 110-109. Down 113-111, the Nets had possession and an opportunity to tie or take the lead. But Kyle

  • Canada's Hosking finishes sixth in snowboard halfpipe after final run fall

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Every time Elizabeth Hosking competes at an Olympics she leaves wanting more. Hosking, from Longueuil, Que., placed sixth in women's snowboard halfpipe on Thursday at the Beijing Olympics, improving 13 spots from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. She said getting significantly closer to the podium has just added fuel to her fire. "It's a big achievement going to the Olympics, but I guess I'm just a person that is never settled," said Hosking, noting that she and coach Brian Smi

  • Karlsson, Smith notch goal and assist as Knights beat Oilers 4-0

    EDMONTON — Starting their backup goalie against his old club turned out to be a pretty good move for the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Goalie Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves for his third career shutout as the Golden Knights won their third straight, blanking the Edmonton Oilers 4-0. “I definitely was juiced up to play this one. I don’t think I’ve won against Edmonton since moving on from them so it felt nice to win, and to get the shutout, it meant even more,” Brossoit said. “I feel like

  • Five To Know: Grondin sparks Canadian medal outburst

    BEIJING — FRIENDLY FOES Canada's Eliot Grondin was making it look easy. He cruised through seeding and his next three races without ever trailing to book his spot in the men's snowboard cross final. His only true challenge came in the form of a dear friend who pushes him to be better. The 20-year-old product of Ste-Marie, Que., and Austria's Alessandro Hammerle – eight years his elder – certainly pushed themselves in the final. The Canadian trailed but gave chase and almost caught up to his frie

  • Russian doping case: How did we get here?

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f

  • Super Bowl Live: Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after winning TD

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the Super Bowl: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been named the Super Bowl’s Most Valuable Player. Kupp had eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 1-yard reception from Matthew Stafford with 1:25 remaining to give the Rams a 23-20 lead that gave them to their second Vince Lombardi Trophy. Kupp had four catches for 39 yards on the final drive along with a 7-yard run on fourth-and-1 to keep the drive alive. Kupp set a postsea