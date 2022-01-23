Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill’s foundation asks fans to help pay his fine for pom-pom celebration

Chiefs fans loved wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s celebration after scoring a touchdown in Sunday night’s AFC Wild Card Game win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The NFL not so much.

The league fined Hill for unsportsmanlike conduct, even though no flag was thrown in the game, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

This wasn’t a slap on the wrist, as Hill was fined $12,875.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes came in and ushered Hill away at the end of Hill’s dance, perhaps saving a bigger fine.

Hill tweeted about the fine.

I didn’t see a no letter in my locker doesn’t count https://t.co/7gysCnhGyk — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 22, 2022

On Saturday night, the Tyreek Hill Family Foundation asked fans to help pay the cost of the fine and provided a link to donate. Some fans have already chipped in to defray costs.

We liked his Pom-Poms celebration! Let’s raise $12,875 for the homeless! Donate at https://t.co/GGmr6iE0Mo https://t.co/GH04jWtioI — Tyreek Hill Family Foundation (@TyreekHillFamFd) January 23, 2022

Thanks!!! — Tyreek Hill Family Foundation (@TyreekHillFamFd) January 23, 2022

Hill was the first Chiefs player to be fined by the NFL since November when Clyde Edwards-Helaire was fined for taunting against the Cowboys and Rashad Fenton was fined for a sideline altercation.