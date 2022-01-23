Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill’s foundation asks fans to help pay his fine for pom-pom celebration

Pete Grathoff
·1 min read
Chiefs fans loved wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s celebration after scoring a touchdown in Sunday night’s AFC Wild Card Game win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The NFL not so much.

The league fined Hill for unsportsmanlike conduct, even though no flag was thrown in the game, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

This wasn’t a slap on the wrist, as Hill was fined $12,875.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes came in and ushered Hill away at the end of Hill’s dance, perhaps saving a bigger fine.

Hill tweeted about the fine.

On Saturday night, the Tyreek Hill Family Foundation asked fans to help pay the cost of the fine and provided a link to donate. Some fans have already chipped in to defray costs.

Hill was the first Chiefs player to be fined by the NFL since November when Clyde Edwards-Helaire was fined for taunting against the Cowboys and Rashad Fenton was fined for a sideline altercation.

