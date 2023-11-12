Chiefs’ Travis Kelce watches Taylor Swift concert in Buenos Aires with her dad.

The Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship just took a serious turn: He’s met her father.

On Saturday night, the Kansas City Chiefs star gave Swift fans the moment they’ve been waiting for when he attended her second Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Swifites who photographed him at the show, and quickly posted them online, were especially elated that Kelce watched from a VIP tent with Swift’s father, Scott Swift.

The scene called to mind the Chiefs games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in recent weeks when Swift has watched with Kelce’s parents. Swift has met Kelce’s parents and is becoming fast friends with Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and her friends who are also NFL wives.

This is the first time Kelce has reciprocated and gone to see Swift on the job, not counting the Eras Tour show in July at Arrowhead where he tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number.

Kelce arrived in Argentina on Friday when Swift was scheduled to perform the second of three back-to-back concerts. But the Friday show was rescheduled to Sunday because of bad weather.

Swift and Kelce used the unexpected night off to have dinner at a Buenos Aires steakhouse, raising a ruckus when they walked in with Swift’s father. Restaurant patrons applauded and cheered as the new celebrity couple walked past.

Even Papa Swift gave them a little clap.

Also on Saturday, The Messenger news outlet quoted an anonymous source who said Kelce and Swift are trying to figure out how to find time in their schedules to be with each other over the holidays.

After Eras Tour shows in Brazil later this month, Swift isn’t scheduled to be back on the road until February.

“They are hoping they will make time for each other during the holidays in December,” the source told The Messenger. “They have talked about holiday plans and how everything will work during their busy season.

“Travis and Taylor have plans in December to be with each other’s families for the holidays.”

The Chiefs are booked for the holidays, playing the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day and the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year’s Eve, both at Arrowhead.