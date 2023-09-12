Chiefs’ Travis Kelce reportedly has been ‘quietly hanging out’ with Taylor Swift

Pete Grathoff
Emily Curiel/ecuriel@kcstar.com

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was on the NFL Network about a week after his admission that he tried and failed to pass his number to superstar singer Taylor Swift in Kansas City.

Kelce said he was hurt he didn’t get the chance to give Swift his number. NFL Network broadcaster Andrew Siciliano asked about Kelce shooting his shot at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I said what I said and I meant what I said when I said it,” Kelce told Siciliano during the live shot. “It is what it is. I’m not going to talk about my personal life. I know what you writers want to hear. You want to hear more about that, and I’m not going to give you anything.”

Well, the cat apparently is out of the bag.

A story in the Messenger says Kelce and Swift have “linked up.”

The Messenger’s Lanae Brody and Christina Dugan Ramirez wrote: “Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out. She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.”

That story set social media afire. Again.