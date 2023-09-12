Chiefs’ Travis Kelce reportedly has been ‘quietly hanging out’ with Taylor Swift

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was on the NFL Network about a week after his admission that he tried and failed to pass his number to superstar singer Taylor Swift in Kansas City.

Kelce said he was hurt he didn’t get the chance to give Swift his number. NFL Network broadcaster Andrew Siciliano asked about Kelce shooting his shot at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I said what I said and I meant what I said when I said it,” Kelce told Siciliano during the live shot. “It is what it is. I’m not going to talk about my personal life. I know what you writers want to hear. You want to hear more about that, and I’m not going to give you anything.”

Well, the cat apparently is out of the bag.

A story in the Messenger says Kelce and Swift have “linked up.”

The Messenger’s Lanae Brody and Christina Dugan Ramirez wrote: “Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out. She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.”

That story set social media afire. Again.

Taylor Swift is gonna eventually break up with Travis Kelce, then throw out a banger song that's like



"Thought you were a first down, but you're a 4th and long/I threw you a touchdown, and you left me with only a song" — Jackie Daytona (@thereisnojayjay) September 12, 2023

I hope Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce really are *hanging out* bc that means for some periods of time Taylor will be hanging out in MISSOURI and that is just so funny to me — Dr. Taylor van Doren (@taylor_vandoren) September 12, 2023

Duolingo's heartache over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? Even language apps have feelings now! ️ — Pawsitively Snarky (@PawsitiveSnark) September 12, 2023

Very happy for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. About time someone taught her how to dance. — Chandler (@_chandler_____) September 12, 2023

I can't wait for the Taylor Swift song about Travis Kelce in a few years when this goes off the rails! https://t.co/0Qpx3mlcmi — The Best Ball Junkie (@BestBallJunkie) September 12, 2023

Travis Kelce is about to be Taylor Swifts next number 1 album @TheStandingOne — Vanessa in Ontario (@v_pyoproducer) September 12, 2023

He could do better — CamSBLVI CHAMPIONS (@RamsWRLD_) September 12, 2023

Taylor Swift Super Bowl halftime show while Travis Kelce is playing is gonna do numbers https://t.co/FbbTC8Um88 — Cam (@CamJones997) September 12, 2023

If they don’t have a TD play for Travis named after Taylor Swift I will riot. — Kyle Swanson (@KyleBlake09) September 12, 2023