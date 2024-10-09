Chiefs’ Travis Kelce learned from a past mistake. The result was a TD for a teammate

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid trusted Travis Kelce with some QB responsibilities in Monday’s 26-13 home win over the New Orleans Saints — with the future hall of fame tight end delivering on a critical play.

In this video, KC Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau (author of the Chiefs book “Unpacking Greatness” and a longtime high school offensive coordinator) take a closer look at how receiver Xavier Worthy scored on a fourth-quarter touchdown around the right side.

It turns out that Kelce learned from a previous misstep. In 2022, he had an incorrect read on the same play, which limited the play’s effectiveness.

Kelce played things perfectly Monday, however, with his snap decision playing the biggest factor in the Chiefs getting to the end zone.