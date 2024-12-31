Chiefs' Travis Kelce finishes first in fan balloting for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games

Travis Kelce led all players in fan balloting for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ star tight end finished with 252,200 votes. Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift has significantly increased his popularity.

Kelce, a four-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowl pick, has 97 catches for 823 yards and three touchdowns this season. He’s third behind Raiders rookie Brock Bowers (108) and Arizona’s Trey McBride (101) for most receptions among tight ends.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (250,082 votes) ranked second overall behind Kelce, ahead of Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley, who is 101 yards away from breaking Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record.

Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels (242,352), Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (239,526) and Lions quarterback Jared Goff (225,858) rounded out the top five.

The AFC and NFC rosters will be announced on Thursday.

This is the third year of the Pro Bowl Games after the NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game and replaced it with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game.

The games will take place at Central Florida and finish with a seven-on-seven flag football game between the AFC and NFC at Camping World Stadium on Feb. 2.

Retired Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning will be back as head coaches for the two conferences.

