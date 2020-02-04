Chiefs' Travis Kelce drinks off Lombardi Trophy in homage to Stanley Cup

Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce saw his boyhood dream become reality after winning the Super Bowl on Sunday. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is a Super Bowl champion and one who knew exactly how to celebrate with the trophy that he earned on Sunday.

In between singing his own renditions of famous Beastie Boys hits and partaking in touching moments on the field, Kelce was able to live out his childhood dream of drinking beer from a trophy.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Per his Instagram caption, since the 30-year-old champion grew up playing hockey, he always wanted to drink out of the Stanley Cup. Unfortunately there’s nowhere to hold liquid on the Lombardi Trophy, so Kelce decided to conjure up a way to pour beer down the trophy to create the “Lombardi Luge.”

The Westlake, OH native and five-time Pro Bowler is certainly inventive.

Kansas City earned its first Super Bowl in five decades after defeating the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 30-21 on Sunday. Kelce finished the game with six receptions, 43 yards, and a touchdown. He earned that luge.

More NFL coverage from Yahoo Sports