Chiefs’ Travis Kelce channels Indiana Jones for new ‘Saturday Night Live’ promo

There were no poison arrows, spike traps or giant boulders for Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to contend with, but he did a pretty good Indiana Jones impression for “Saturday Night Live.”

Kelce will be host of “Saturday Night Live” this week, and the show released a promo that has him recreating an iconic scene from “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

In the movie, Indiana Jones ventures deep into a temple and manages to get his hands on the Chachapoyan Fertility Idol.

For this video, Kelce was trying to get an SNL sign and he uses the Lombardi Trophy as a replacement weight (if you’ve seen the movie, you know what this means).

Cast member Marcello Hernández even recreates Alfred Molina’s character, Satipo in the skit.

This is a nice way to tease this week’s show.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got a kick out of the spot.