Chiefs’ Travis Kelce was asked if he’s in love with Taylor Swift. Here’s what he said

Tight end Travis Kelce faced the greatest heat of any Kansas City Chiefs player while seated at an elevated table in front of reporters during a Friday news conference in Frankfurt, Germany.

And this question had nothing to do with football.

Following the Chiefs’ afternoon practice, a reporter was direct with her questioning of Kelce as it related to his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift.

“What is the latest status,” she asked, “and are you in love?”

The words were so blunt that each of Kelce’s three teammates reacted at the table next to him.

That started with defensive end Chris Jones, who was three seats away.

“Oooh-wee,” Jones said into his microphone. “Spicing it up!”

Chiefs safety Justin Reid smiled and took a drink of water, while kicker Harrison Butker leaned back in his chair and laughed.

All, though, seemed interested in how Kelce was about to respond.

“The latest status is I got to see her last week,” Kelce said with a grin, speaking about Swift. “That’s the latest status right there.”

The reporter followed up: “Are you in love?”

Kelce kept his fingers linked in front of him while answering.

“I’m going to keep my personal relationship personal,” he said.

Travis Kelce’s stats

Kelce and Swift’s relationship has garnered worldwide interest since they began seeing each other two months ago. Swift has attended four of Kelce’s games in person since then, with the Chiefs winning each contest.

The star tight end was asked about that, too, on Friday. His receiving numbers, television broadcasts often note, have been better when Swift has been in the stands.

So does he think this is a coincidence, or is there something to that?

“I think it’s pretty much a coincidence,” Kelce said Friday. “I’ve had some pretty big games in my career. So yeah, I think it’s a bit of a coincidence for sure.”

Will Taylor Swift be at Chiefs’ Germany game?

One media member also asked Kelce about whether Swift might show up in Germany for Sunday’s Chiefs-Dolphins game. Swift didn’t attend last week’s KC game at Denver, and her worldwide tour begins next week in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Kelce joked with the crowd of about 150 journalists in the room while also not revealing an answer.

“You know what, I think when I mention her, everybody knows that she’s at the game, the Vegas ... the over-under on my catches kind of goes up and down. The spread goes up and down,” Kelce said. “I don’t want to mess with any of that stuff, so I’m just going to keep it to myself.”