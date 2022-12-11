Chiefs’ Travis Kelce achieves 2 notable career milestones on same play vs. Broncos

Herbie Teope
·1 min read
David Zalubowski/AP

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continues to go where no other Kansas City pass catcher has gone before.

And in the process, cemented himself as one of the NFL all-time greats.

In the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, Kelce recorded a 38-yard catch, moving him beyond the 10,000-yard receiving mark for his career. He becomes the fifth tight end in NFL history to accomplish the feat.

Kelce entered the game needing 26 yards receiving to reach the benchmark. On the same play, he eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in a single season for the seventh straight year. He entered the weekend needing 32 yards to achieve the milestone.

Kelce’s already held the franchise record for most seasons with 1,000 or more yards receiving, and he extends the NFL record for most seasons of 1,000 yards receiving by a tight end to seven.

The Chiefs’ superstar tight end moves into a tie for seventh place with Lance Allworth, Brandon Marshall, Jimmy Smith and Reggie Wayne in the NFL record book for most consecutive seasons with 1,000-plus yards receiving.

The players holding the top six spots for most consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons are Jerry Rice, Tim Brown, Marvin Harrison, Cris Carter, Torry Holt and Mike Evans. Of that group, all but Evans, who is still active, are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Chiefs selected Kelce in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Since joining the Chiefs, he has developed into one of the NFL’s elite offensive weapons and has been honored with three first-team All-Pro and seven Pro Bowl selections.

