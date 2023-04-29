Chiefs trade up to pick SMU WR Rashee Rice in 2nd round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs traded up in the second round of the NFL draft to select SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice on Friday night, giving MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes another target in a rebuilt pass-catching corps.

The Chiefs acquired the 55th pick along with a sixth-round selection from Detroit to move up from the No. 63 pick while kicking in fourth-round and seventh-round choices. That allowed the Super Bowl champions to leap other teams looking for a wide receiver and address one of their biggest holes on the offensive side of the ball.

Rice caught 96 passes for 1,335 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

The Chiefs lost JuJu Smith-Schuster and fellow wide receiver Mecole Hardman in free agency, and their only notable addition had been Richie James. That means Rice will be counted upon right away to help last year's second-round pick, Skyy Moore, and Kadarius Toney.

The Chiefs used their first-round pick on Kansas State pass rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah. They still had a third-round choice Friday night

Dave Skretta, The Associated Press