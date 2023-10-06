Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce stars in series of commercials for Experian

Once upon a time, a commercial break during a Chiefs game meant you wouldn’t see any of the players until play resumed.

Not so in 2023.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is featured in commercials for Subway, State Farm, CommunityAmerica Credit Union and other companies. That’s been the case for years.

Lately, however, fans have seen more of tight end Travis Kelce. He’s in ads for State Farm, Hy-Vee, Pfizer and now Experian, which bills itself as a “global information services company.“

There are two versions of the commercial that are currently airing, often during football games.

One is a 30-second spot, which you can see here.

The other is a 15-second version and it is below.

“The passion that fans have for Travis and football is a great way to think about your finances — we want consumers to have that same passion for their financial health,” Dacy Yee, Chief Marketing Officer of Experian Consumer Services, said in a news release.

Experian said Kelce will be featured in a series of commercials, and the first spot (the 30-second one) debuted during the Chiefs-Jets game Sunday.