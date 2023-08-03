Will Chiefs’ tight end take next step in 2023? ‘I think he’s in a really good place’

A majority of the time during training camp, the Chiefs have opened 11-on-11 drills with Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore on the field at receiver.

And while there will continue to be a focus on which other wideouts emerge throughout camp, it’s worth noting that most times, only two players at that position are out there.

That’s because joining them — along with a running back and Travis Kelce — has been third-year tight end Noah Gray, who has been one of the standouts of early workouts.

“He’s having a really good camp, just making plays when the calls are for him,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said. “Doing well in the run game. And I think he’s in a really good place.”

The Chiefs’ fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Gray continued his progression a year ago. After catching seven passes for 36 yards in his rookie campaign, he upped that production to 28 catches for 299 yards in 2022.

His increased usage also was part of an organizational shift on offense. In 2021, the Chiefs used “12” personnel — one running back and two tight ends — 20% of the time, according to Sports Info Solutions, a total that ranked 18th in the NFL.

Last season? That number shot up to 28%, making it the third-highest mark in the league. KC also was fourth in “13” personnel frequency, using that three-tight-end set 10% of the time.

Nagy said being able to mix in tight ends is something the Chiefs used to their advantage.

“When you have tight ends like we have that can catch, block, do it all,” Nagy said, “I think it stresses out the defense a little bit.”

The Chiefs have a great luxury with the All-Pro Kelce, with Gray now continuing to emerge at a position where players typically need a few years before hitting their peak.

Gray didn’t heap expectations on himself when asked what he thought would be his next step in 2023.

“I’m just gonna keep working hard and being the best teammate that I can possibly be,” Gray said. “That’s all that I think the coaches and my teammates ask for me. I’m not gonna try to do too much. Just do my job.”

Others seem to think he’ll have good days ahead this season.

That includes backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert, who is taking part in his first camp with Gray after coming to the Chiefs from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“He’s a great kid, works extremely hard,” Gabbert said of Gray. “Quick in and out of the breaks, sure-handed, strong, eager to get better every day. He’s a great target to have. In the way we use tight ends in this offense, the more you have, the better.”

Gray also could have an added assignment with the Chiefs this year as a fill-in fullback. Coach Andy Reid decided to go without that position on this year’s roster, and in May, he indicated Gray was one of the top candidates should the team need that type of player for a short-yardage situation this season.

As far as the tight end position goes, Gray said he feels even more comfortable this season after having two years with Reid’s playbook.

“This is a difficult offense to understand, and there’s a lot of moving parts to it,” Gray said. “So I think in that regard, it’s been a lot easier moving forward here, which has been really good. And I’d say that’s probably the biggest thing is just retaining the information, being able to go out there and play fast.”

Gray also feels fortunate to share a huddle and position room with Kelce, who has been selected to eight consecutive Pro Bowls. Gray credited Kelce for being an “excellent mentor” who often shares knowledge with teammates.

When asked if he now plays like Kelce a little bit because he’s been around him for this long, though ... Gray wasn’t ready to go there.

“Travis Kelce is Travis Kelce for a reason,” Gray said. “I’m just trying to do my job to the best of my ability and not try to do too much more than that.”

In that way, Gray said he’s not trying to do a Kelce impersonation on the field.

Instead, he wants to maximize his own capabilities.

“Coaches ask me to just be myself and play my game,” Gray said with a smile. “So I’m not trying to get too ahead of myself.”