Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson misses second straight day of practice with quad injury

The Chiefs are relatively healthy on the injury front approaching Sunday night’s home game against the Tennessee Titans.

Of the 53 players on the Chiefs’ active roster, only backup tight end Jody Fortson (quad) will not practice Thursday, marking a second straight day of missed work.

If Fortson can’t play in Week 9, the Chiefs still have tight ends Travis Kelce and Noah Gray available.

And other than Fortson, the Chiefs announced the rest of the team would practice Thursday in some capacity, meaning linebacker Willie Gay Jr. should be on the field after being limited Wednesday with a hamstring injury.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (heel), defensive end Mike Danna (calf), rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie (hamstring), running back Jerick McKinnon (shoulder) and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (Achilles) are also expected to practice. That group of players practiced fully on Wednesday.

The Chiefs will also continue to evaluate tackle Lucas Niang, who returned to practice Wednesday. Niang, who started nine games at right tackle in 2021, remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Wednesday marked Niang’s first on-field work with his teammates since he suffered a knee injury in Week 17 last season. While he will need to work off rust, Niang impressed his position coach.

“Lucas has been working really hard with our training staff, and the nutritionist and doing all the right things that way,” Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck said Thursday. “Yesterday was the first time we got to see him out there on the field. It was a great start for him.”

Kansas City has 21 days, an NFL-mandated timeline that began Wednesday, to decide whether to activate Niang to the 53-player roster or leave him on the PUP list.

“I’m excited to see how he progresses,” Heck said. “There’ll be a lot to evaluate here in the coming days and weeks.”

The Chiefs were to release the official injury report with practice designations later Thursday afternoon.