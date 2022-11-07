Chiefs are tied for best record in the AFC. Do you think they’ll get top seed? Vote now

Following the Chiefs’ 20-17 overtime victory against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday night, quarterback Patrick Mahomes chatted with NBC Sports’ Melissa Stark on the Arrowhead Stadium field.

Mahomes, who threw for 446 yards and rushed for 63 more, said he wouldn’t doubt if the Chiefs see the Titans again in the playoffs.

When the postseason rolls around, will the Chiefs be the top seed in the AFC? With Sunday’s victory, the Chiefs pulled even with the Buffalo Bills atop the AFC with a 6-2 record.

The Bills hold the tiebreaker on the Chiefs by virtue of last month’s victory at Arrowhead Stadium, but each team has nine games remaining on their respective schedules.

