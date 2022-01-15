Chiefs team up with Kansas City streetwear brand MADE MOBB on limited edition postseason capsule

The hoodie and t-shirt will be available for purchase in Kansas City on Friday and nationwide Saturday morning. (Kelby Reck/MADE MOBB)

The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to make it a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance next month. In the lead up to that, the 2020 champions are joining forces with beloved Kansas City streetwear brand MADE MOBB to debut a one-of-a-kind capsule fans can purchase ahead of this weekend's Wild Card showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Tuesday, the Chiefs announced the collaboration with MADE MOBB, revealing the designs via a social media campaign and release on the team's official site. According to the announcement, the partnership is made possible through the NFL's continued initiative to add regional selections to a franchise's product assortment.

"The Chiefs really opened up the box for us on this project and allowed us to take full reign on the creative side. They were open to all the crazy ideas we had and encouraged it. Being able to stay true to our roots while working with our favorite team is really a dream come true," Vu Radley, Co-Owner and Creative Director of MADE MOBB said to Yahoo Sports.

Founded in 2013, MADE MOBB earned its celebrity status among Kansas City residents and Chiefs fans nationwide thanks to its minimal, yet iconic take on imagery and concept. Radley and fellow co-owner Mark Launiu are passionate about giving back to the community as well, regularly holding block parties during the summer at their downtown Kansas City flagship storefront. In a way, this alliance with the Chiefs was never a matter of if it would happen, but rather when.

"This collaboration means a lot for us, especially as a local small business. It’s been nine years of building and making sacrifices," Launiu told Yahoo Sports. "This journey shows with being persistent and putting in hard work, you can accomplish anything. We hope we can inspire some young dreamer out there to never settle, even if it takes a decade to achieve your dreams."

MADE MOBB has designed a graphic t-shirt and hoodie splashed with both their logo and the Chiefs' emblem on the front and back. Catch is, only 1,000 t-shirts and 1,000 hoodies have been produced. Chiefs fans will be able to purchase both at a pop-up event from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Friday at MADE MOBB (221 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64108) in the Crossroads Arts District. For fans hoping to cop from afar, the tee and pullover will drop at 10:00 a.m. EST Saturday at mademoob.com and nflshop.com.

The Chiefs take on the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night at 8:15 p.m. EST on NBC. In their Week 16 showdown against Mike Tomlin's men on December 26, the AFC West champions dominated their opponent 36-10.