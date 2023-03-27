Chiefs superfan missing after he allegedly cut off ankle monitor in bank robbery case

A Kansas City Chiefs superfan charged with robbing an Oklahoma bank is missing after cutting off his ankle monitor, according to prosecutors

An Oklahoma judge issued a warrant Monday for Xaviar Babudar, 28, a well-known fan who went by “ChiefsAholic” online. He was initially charged in December with armed robbery at a credit union in Bixby, south of Tulsa. His arrest went viral on social media as fans speculated about the incident.

Katie Keleher, a spokesperson for the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office, said Babudar had been released with an ankle monitor in February. He also faced a charge of assault while masked or disguised.

On Saturday, a case manager was alerted that the GPS monitor had possibly been removed, according to court records. An officer found the monitor, which had been cut, in a wooded area near E. 79th Place in Tulsa. Court services was unable to find Babudar.

After Babudar did not appear at his arraignment Monday morning, District Judge Michelle Keely issued the warrant and set his bond at $1 million.

The district attorney’s office told The Star it has filed an additional felony charge against Babudar for removing the electronic monitoring device.

Tracy Tiernan, Babudar’s attorney, told The New York Times he reached out to Babudar but has not “had a response.”

The December robbery occurred at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union on Memorial Drive. Babudar was caught in a nearby neighborhood with a weapon and a large amount of cash, according to 2NewsOklahoma, a TV news station in Tulsa.

Police dispelled rumors that Babudar was clad in a wolf mask, as he was known to wear at Chiefs games, during the robbery.

The Star’s Anna Spoerre contributed to this report.