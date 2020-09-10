Where to buy the official Chiefs Super Bowl LIV Champions Red Friday flag

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

The Kansas City Chiefs are just two days away from kicking off their Super Bowl defense campaign, taking on the Houston Texans Thursday night in primetime at Arrowhead Stadium. Anyone familiar with Kansas City traditions know that Red Friday is a decades-long ritual where fans dress in their best Chiefs attire the Friday before each home game. Considering Andy Reid’s men take the field on Thursday, the season’s first Red Friday is technically Red Wednesday.

Twenty-nine years after the first Red Friday – Kickoff Edition, the Chiefs are finally celebrating as reigning champions. Official Super Bowl LIV Champions flags, banners and other signage have adorned the city of fountains since September 2.

Fans near and far can now get their very own Super Bowl LIV Champions flag all while supporting a local charity. A limited number of flags are available at any local McDonald’s restaurant for a $5 donation. All proceeds will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, which serves hundreds of families traveling to Kansas City because their child is undergoing surgery or receiving treatment at Children’s Mercy Hospital. The nonprofit provides food and lodging for as long as needed, at no charge to the family.

If you’re not in Kansas City to physically grab a flag or the nearby McDonald’s has sold out, you’re in luck. You can purchase the 20” x 30” Super Bowl LIV Champions flag for a $10 donation and free shipping at the official Chiefs pro shop. Two larger sizes are also available. A 3’ x 5’ and slightly larger 4’ x 6’ flag retail for $45 and $65, respectively.

Flags are expected to sell quickly. We listed the 20” x 30” iteration below. Celebrate a title 50 years in the making while also paying it forward to a noble cause.



