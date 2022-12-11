Chiefs starting left guard Thuney is active vs. Broncos today. Here’s who won’t play

The Chiefs will have a starting offensive lineman who’s missed a couple of games available for Sunday’s AFC West clash against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Left guard Joe Thuney (ankle) is active for the first time since Week 12. Thuney entered the weekend as questionable on the injury report but practiced fully the entire week.

With Thuney dressed for action, Nick Allegretti is likely to return to a backup role. He started in Thuney’s place for the past two games.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) headlines the group of six inactive players for the Chiefs. Toney entered the weekend as questionable before being downgraded on Saturday to “out.”

Sunday marks a third straight missed game for Toney, who suffered the injury in Week 11.

The Chiefs will continue relying on wide receiver Justin Watson to handle punt return duties in Toney’s absence.

Quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, defensive lineman Malik Herring, rookie offensive lineman Darian Kinnard and tackle Geron Christian round out the Chiefs’ list of inactive players.

Defensive tackle Brandon Williams, whom the Chiefs activated to the 53-player roster from their practice squad earlier in the week as a corresponding move on the release of defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth, is active for the game against Denver.

The Chiefs on Saturday used a standard elevation on wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette from their practice squad to the 53-player roster. Smith-Marsette provides depth at the wide receiver position and special teams and will revert to the practice squad Monday.

For the Broncos, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, guard and K-State product Dalton Risner, cornerback Michael Ojemudia, linebacker Dakota Allen, defensive lineman Elijah Garcia, tight end/fullback Andrew Beck and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike are inactive.